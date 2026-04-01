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Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Summer Rains and Thunderstorms to Hit Multiple Districts Across State
Karnataka is set to witness summer rains and thunderstorms across multiple districts today.Residents in coastal, Malnad, and interior regions are advised to stay cautious, carry umbrellas, and follow safety measures during evening and night rainfall.
Rain Likely Across Karnataka
Despite the ongoing intense heat, most parts of Karnataka are expected to receive rainfall on April 1.
While some districts may continue to experience dry weather, the Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in several regions, providing relief from the scorching temperatures.
Southern Interior Districts To Witness Thunderstorms
Light rain accompanied by thunder is likely in southern interior districts, including Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Ramanagara, and Chamarajanagar.
Wind speeds are estimated to reach 30–40 kmph during these periods. These areas may see scattered rainfall throughout the day, offering a brief respite to residents facing high daytime temperatures.
Northern Interior And Coastal Karnataka Conditions
Most northern interior districts are expected to remain dry, though a few places, such as Bellary, Davangere, Vijayanagar, and Chitradurga, may experience isolated thunderstorms.
Coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, are also likely to witness light rain in scattered locations. These rains are expected to continue into the evening, affecting weather conditions across the state.
Moderate Rain Forecasted For Malnad And Western Ghats
Moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Shivamogga, Hassan, and Kodagu districts.
Light to moderate thunderstorms have already been reported in Koppala, Dharwad, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Tumakuru, and Dakshina Kannada districts.
Strong thunderstorms are likely in the ghats between Sulya and Somwarpet, while scattered thunderstorm cells are predicted across Karnataka after dusk.
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