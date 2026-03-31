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The relief from rain and clouds on March 31 will be temporary. As April begins, temperatures could rise sharply in many UP cities. Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Kanpur might see the mercury climb to 38°C-40°C. While Noida and Agra will feel the effects of rain and wind for now, the heat will likely intensify in the coming weeks. The weather department says these are pre-summer changes, so it's wise to start taking precautions now.