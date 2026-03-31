UP Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms, Rain, and Strong Winds Expected Across Cities
UP Weather Today: Get the latest weather alert for UP on March 31! Noida and Agra are expecting stormy rains and strong winds, while Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj are on alert for thunderstorms. Here's the latest IMD update for UP.
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Image Credit : ANI
On 31 March 2026, Uttar Pradesh will see major weather shifts. The IMD reports that Noida and Agra will have generally cloudy skies with a couple of rain spells or thundershowers. These cities can also expect strong winds and lightning. Meanwhile, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj will start the day with some sun and partial clouds, but thunderstorms and light rain are likely by evening. Overall, UP is in for a mixed day of rain and thunderstorms.
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Today, temperatures will vary a lot between cities. Prayagraj will be the hottest, with the maximum temperature hitting 36°C. Agra is expected to reach 35°C, Kanpur 34°C, Lucknow 33°C, and Noida 28°C. The minimum temperature will stay between 16°C and 20°C. Areas with rain and clouds will feel cooler, while places with clear skies will feel the heat. Be prepared for changing weather from day to evening.
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Image Credit : ANI
The IMD has issued a specific forecast. Noida and Agra face a high chance of thunderstorms with strong winds (40-50 km/h) and lightning. Lucknow and Kanpur will see some sun and clouds during the day, followed by rain and thunderstorms by evening. Prayagraj will also be partly cloudy with a couple of rain spells or thundershowers, and winds could reach 30-40 km/h. In short, UP's weather will be quite active today with both rain and strong winds.
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It's very important to be careful with today's weather. In Noida and Agra, avoid open areas because of the strong winds and lightning risk. You should also drive carefully, as rain and wind can reduce visibility. In Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj, be ready for rain by evening. To beat the heat and humidity, stay hydrated and wear light clothes. Pay special attention to children and the elderly.
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The relief from rain and clouds on March 31 will be temporary. As April begins, temperatures could rise sharply in many UP cities. Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Kanpur might see the mercury climb to 38°C-40°C. While Noida and Agra will feel the effects of rain and wind for now, the heat will likely intensify in the coming weeks. The weather department says these are pre-summer changes, so it's wise to start taking precautions now.
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