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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rains in Western Ghats, Stable Temperatures Across Tamil Nadu
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set for a spell of mild weather as scattered rainfall and cloud cover are likely to keep temperatures in check over the next few days, offering relief from rising heat across the state
Rainfall Expected in Key Regions
The Regional Meteorological Centre has indicated light to moderate rainfall across parts of the Western Ghats, nearby districts, and southern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. This weather activity is being driven by an easterly trough stretching from the Comorin region to interior Karnataka, along with wind discontinuity. Additionally, rainfall in neighbouring Kerala is likely to increase cloud cover in adjoining regions, further supporting wet conditions.
Temperatures to Stay Stable Despite Summer Onset
Thanks to dominant easterly winds, most parts of Tamil Nadu will avoid extreme heat until at least April 5. While isolated areas may record temperatures slightly above normal, the overall trend suggests controlled daytime heat. Recently, Karur Paramathi recorded one of the highest temperatures at 39.2°C, but many other regions have stayed close to seasonal averages or slightly below.
Pre-Monsoon Showers Likely to Develop
Weather experts have pointed to the possible onset of pre-monsoon rainfall, often referred to as mango showers, in the coming days. These scattered showers could become more frequent next week. So far, Tamil Nadu has already recorded a marginal rainfall surplus since March 1, indicating an active early-season pattern. In Chennai, temperatures are expected to hover around 34–35°C in the near term.
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