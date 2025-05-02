Karnataka Weather, May 2: Rising summer heat, no significant rainfall
Karnataka Weather, May 2: While Hubli-Dharwad and Mysuru experience soaring temperatures, Bengaluru will see potential afternoon thunderstorms.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Karnataka Weather, May 2: Friday will be another hot and humid day across major cities in Karnataka. Districts like Hubli-Dharwad and Mysuru will bake under high temperatures. Bengaluru may see some relief in the form of afternoon thunderstorms. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 36.7°C
Real Feel: 21.7°C
Partly sunny skies. Cloud cover is expected, leading to a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon or early evening. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 34.4°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Real Feel: 38.9°C
Mysuru will experience sunshine in the morning, but skies will become increasingly cloudy by the afternoon. There’s chance of brief showers in afternoon.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 38.3°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Real Feel: 38.9°C
Hubli-Dharwad will face very warm and mostly dry conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 38.3°C. It is advised to take precautions.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel: 38.9°C
Mangaluru will see a partly sunny day. The day will see a high of 32.2°C. It’s advisable for residents and tourists to avoid direct sun during the afternoon.