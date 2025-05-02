Image Credit : FREEPIK

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 38.3°C

Min Temperature: 22.2°C

Real Feel: 38.9°C

Hubli-Dharwad will face very warm and mostly dry conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 38.3°C. It is advised to take precautions.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 32.2°C

Min Temperature: 26.7°C

Real Feel: 38.9°C

Mangaluru will see a partly sunny day. The day will see a high of 32.2°C. It’s advisable for residents and tourists to avoid direct sun during the afternoon.