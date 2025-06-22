Image Credit : Freepik

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Bengaluru will begin the day under cloud cover, but skies are expected to gradually brighten as the day progresses. Breezy conditions will offer some comfort. It's a good day for outdoor activities.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 20°C

Real Feel: 29°C

Mysuru will remain mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day, with a brief spell of light rain likely in the afternoon.