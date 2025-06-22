- Home
Karnataka Weather, June 22: Chances of light rain in some cities. Humidity levels remain high, making it feel warmer.
Karnataka Weather, June 22: While no significant rainfall is expected, residents can expect a mix of cloud and sunshine later in the afternoon. It's advisable to plan indoor tasks or carry umbrellas if you're heading out. Rainfall in some cities also brings a high moisture level, making it feel hotter than the actual temperature. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Bengaluru will begin the day under cloud cover, but skies are expected to gradually brighten as the day progresses. Breezy conditions will offer some comfort. It's a good day for outdoor activities.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 29°C
Mysuru will remain mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day, with a brief spell of light rain likely in the afternoon.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 30°C
Cloudy and breezy day, with a few isolated morning showers possible. Light rain is expected again in the afternoon
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Mangaluru will experience wet conditions throughout the day, with intermittent rain and high humidity.