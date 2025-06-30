Karnataka Weather, July 1: Pleasant weather in Bengaluru, rain in other cities
Karnataka Weather, July 1: Check the latest weather forecast for Karnataka cities including Bengaluru, Mysuru, and more. Prepare for breezy days, potential rainfall, and high humidity in coastal areas.
Karnataka Weather, July 1: Bengaluru and Mysuru will have comfortable, breezy day, Hubli-Dharwad and Mangaluru might experience rainfall. Coastal humidity will be high, so breathable clothing is recommended in Mangaluru. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 29°C
A cloudy and breezy day throughout Monday. Despite the cloud cover, no significant rain is forecast. A pleasant day for outdoor activities.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 29°C
Mysuru will begin the day under breezy and overcast conditions. There’s no major rainfall expected. It's a good day to be out and about.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Residents of Hubli-Dharwad can expect a thick cloud cover and gusty winds. A few morning showers are possible in isolated areas. Carrying a raincoat or umbrella is advisable if you're heading out.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Mangaluru will see considerable cloudiness throughout the day. While the rain won’t be heavy, the humidity will be high.