Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Residents of Hubli-Dharwad can expect a thick cloud cover and gusty winds. A few morning showers are possible in isolated areas. Carrying a raincoat or umbrella is advisable if you're heading out.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Mangaluru will see considerable cloudiness throughout the day. While the rain won’t be heavy, the humidity will be high.