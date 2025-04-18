Image Credit : Social Media

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 33.3°C

Min Temperature: 21.7°C

Real Feel Temperature: 36.7°C

Bengaluru will enjoy relatively moderate weather compared to other cities in the state. Precautions are still advised, especially for those spending extended time outdoors.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 34.4°C

Min Temperature: 22.2°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37.8°C

Mysuru will experience a warm and bright day with scattered clouds in the afternoon. The heat will be noticeable and could become uncomfortable by midday.