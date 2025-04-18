Karnataka Weather, April 18: Warm day with bright, sunny skies; check updates
Karnataka Weather, April 18: It will be another warm and mostly sunny day across major cities in Karnataka. Bengaluru will see a high of 33.3°C. Hubli-Dharwad will record 38.3°C. Let’s look at the forecast in detail below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 33.3°C
Min Temperature: 21.7°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36.7°C
Bengaluru will enjoy relatively moderate weather compared to other cities in the state. Precautions are still advised, especially for those spending extended time outdoors.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 34.4°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37.8°C
Mysuru will experience a warm and bright day with scattered clouds in the afternoon. The heat will be noticeable and could become uncomfortable by midday.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 38.3°C
Min Temperature: 21.1°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.9°C
Hubli-Dharwad is expected to be the hottest among the cities listed. Residents should avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.9°C
While Mangaluru stays cooler in terms of temperature, coastal humidity will make conditions feel much warmer. Taking precautions is necessary.