Karnataka Weather, April 17: Intense summer heat today; check updates
Karnataka Weather, April 17: Residents are advised to take precautions against heat stress. Cloud cover may offer temporary respite in Mysuru.
Karnataka Weather Forecast, April 17: The hot and dry weather is expected to persist into the weekend. Heat-related advisories could be issued in some districts if this trend continues. Let’s read the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 21.6°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.3°C
Outdoor plans should be avoided between noon and 4 PM.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 35.5°C
Min Temperature: 21.1°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.3°C
The partial cloud cover may offer brief shade. Residents should hydrate frequently and avoid prolonged sun exposure.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 38.9°C
Min Temperature: 21.1°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39.4°C
Outdoor labourers, commuters, and schoolchildren should take extra precautions.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.8°C
Locals should watch out for signs of heat stress, especially in humid conditions.