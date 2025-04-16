Record-breaking heat in Srinagar: 30.4°C marks hottest April day in 8 decades
Srinagar experienced its second-hottest April day on record at 30.4°C, significantly exceeding the seasonal average. The Kashmir Valley saw temperatures 8-11°C above normal, impacting various regions.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Srinagar recorded its hottest April day in nearly eight decades on Tuesday. According to officials from the Meteorological Department, the temperatures soared to 30.4°C; a staggering 10.2°C above the seasonal average of 20.2°C.
The highest temperature recorded was 31.1°C on April 20, 1946. And Tuesday marked the second-highest April temperature ever recorded in the city.
The officials said that the Kashmir Valley reported maximum temperatures between 8.1°C to 11.2°C above normal. Qazigund saw 29.8°C, the third-highest ever in April for the town. Other areas also experienced unseasonal warmth, with Kupwara at 29.5°C, Kokernag at 27.5°C, and Pahalgam at 25.4°C. Even Gulmarg saw an unusually high temperature of 20.7°C, 11.2°C above normal.
There might be some relief from the heat. From April 18 to 20, light to moderate rain and snow are expected in higher areas. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in isolated and scattered regions.
In response to this upcoming shift, the MeT has issued weather alerts for April 18 and 19. A yellow alert has been notified for some areas on April 18, while both yellow and orange alerts are in effect for April 19.
This unseasonal heatwave has raised concerns about changing climate patterns in the region, with authorities advising residents to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions.