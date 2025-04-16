Image Credit : Freepik

Srinagar recorded its hottest April day in nearly eight decades on Tuesday. According to officials from the Meteorological Department, the temperatures soared to 30.4°C; a staggering 10.2°C above the seasonal average of 20.2°C.

The highest temperature recorded was 31.1°C on April 20, 1946. And Tuesday marked the second-highest April temperature ever recorded in the city.