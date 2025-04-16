Image Credit : Freepik

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 32.7°C

Min Temperature: 21.1°C

Real Feel Temperature: 36.1°C

There's a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Despite the possibility of rain, temperatures will stay warm and humidity may increase later in the day.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 34.4°C

Min Temperature: 21.6°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37.8°C

Mysuru will be sunny to partly cloudy. There may be thunderstorms in afternoon. Residents should stay prepared for changing conditions.