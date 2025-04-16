Karnataka Weather, April 16: Sunny and hot with a chance of rain in THESE cities
Karnataka Weather Forecast April 16: Expect heat in Hubli-Dharwad, possible thunderstorms in Bengaluru & Mysuru. Stay updated on temperature changes!
Karnataka Weather Forecast, April 16: Karnataka will see a mostly warm to hot Wednesday, with sunny skies across most regions and afternoon thunderstorms likely in southern parts of the state. Let's look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 32.7°C
Min Temperature: 21.1°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36.1°C
There's a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Despite the possibility of rain, temperatures will stay warm and humidity may increase later in the day.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 34.4°C
Min Temperature: 21.6°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37.8°C
Mysuru will be sunny to partly cloudy. There may be thunderstorms in afternoon. Residents should stay prepared for changing conditions.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 37.7°C
Min Temperature: 21.6°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40.6°C
The cities will experience very warm and dry conditions throughout the day. Avoid going outdoors during peak afternoon heat.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 31.6°C
Min Temp: 27.2°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.9°C
Mangaluru will be partly sunny and more comfortable compared to other cities, but the humidity will keep the real feel high, especially during the afternoon.