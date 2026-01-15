- Home
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Conditions Across Districts as Unseasonal Showers Subside
Dry weather is likely to prevail across Coastal, North Interior and South Interior Karnataka. Unseasonal winter showers linked to a Bay of Bengal circulation affected parts of Malnad, especially Chikkamagaluru, impacting coffee, arecanut plantations.
Bidar Records Lowest Temperature in Plains
Bidar has recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 15.6°C among the plains of Karnataka, indicating cooler night conditions in the region.
Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail across all districts of Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka, offering temporary stability after recent weather fluctuations.
Unseasonal Winter Rains Impact Plantations
The unseasonal rainfall during the winter season has emerged as a serious concern for coffee plantations and arecanut farms, particularly in the Malnad region. Such rains disrupt harvesting and drying processes, causing potential losses for farmers who depend on dry conditions during this period.
BOB Circulation Triggers Localized Showers
Weather experts attribute the recent rainfall to a Bay of Bengal (BOB) circulation, which acted as the primary trigger.
An unseasonal circulation entering the Gulf of Mannar led to localized convergence across the ghats of North Kerala and Karnataka.
As anticipated over the past three days, this system produced rainfall, with light to moderate showers reported across large parts of Chikkamagaluru, significantly affecting coffee and arecanut drying activities.
Outlook: No Further Weather Disturbances Expected
Typically, such unseasonal thunderstorm events occur in the windward taluks of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, especially along the Hassan–Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru borders.
Although similar events are common during positive IOD years, the current phase remains neutral after emerging from a negative IOD, limiting activity over the Arabian Sea.
With the SE Bay of Bengal circulation dissipating over the Gulf of Mannar and no fresh systems forming, no significant rainfall activity is expected in the coming days, bringing relief to farmers and residents alike.
