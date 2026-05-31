A surge in tourist arrivals is being witnessed across Himachal Pradesh as people from heatwave-hit states flock to destinations like Shimla and Manali to enjoy the pleasant weather, cool climate, and intermittent rainfall.

Pleasant weather, cloudy skies and lower temperatures have led to a surge in tourist arrivals across Himachal Pradesh, with popular destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kasauli witnessing heavy footfall during the ongoing summer season. Tourists from several states, particularly those reeling under an intense heatwave, are flocking to the hill state to enjoy the cool climate, scenic landscapes and intermittent rainfall.

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Tourists Find Relief from Heatwave

Dev Karya, a medical student from Gujarat, said the change in weather was a welcome relief from the extreme heat back home. "Temperatures back home are currently hovering between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius. We arrived here yesterday evening and were greeted by rain and beautiful cloudy weather. Coming from extreme heat and finding ourselves wearing jackets among the clouds is a massive change. As a medical student, I spend most of my time attending clinics and lectures. Taking this break was absolutely worth it," he said.

Another tourist from Junagadh, Gujarat, Shreya Panini, said the cool weather and natural beauty had made the trip memorable despite the large crowds. "The weather here is beautiful and quite cold compared to the 45-degree heat in Junagadh. Despite the huge weekend crowds, we are thoroughly enjoying the stunning scenery and planning a trek in the coming days. We only wish we could take some of this cool weather back home with us," she said.

Nupur, a visitor from Jamnagar, said while the pleasant weather was a major attraction, traffic congestion in busy tourist towns remained a challenge. "The traffic is a little disappointing due to the sheer volume of vehicles, which is why we are now trying to explore some offbeat rural destinations," she said.

State Administration Responds to Influx

Responding to the heavy influx of visitors, Principal Media Advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, said the administration and police have made extensive arrangements to manage traffic and ensure a smooth tourist experience. "Major destinations including Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Kasauli are witnessing a massive surge in visitors. While managing the thousands of vehicles entering the state daily is a major challenge, extensive sector-wise deployments have been made by the police and district administrations to regulate traffic and ensure smooth movement," Chauhan told ANI.

Boosting Tourism Infrastructure and Economy

He added that tourism continues to be one of the key contributors to the state's economy and said the government is strengthening infrastructure, including airports, heliports and hospitality facilities, to support the sector. Chauhan also highlighted the success of the state's homestay policy, saying it has encouraged tourists to explore rural destinations while creating employment opportunities for local youth.

Overcoming Challenges and Ensuring Safety

Reflecting on recent challenges, he said tourism had suffered during the 2023 monsoon disaster and again faced setbacks in 2025, but the current season has witnessed a strong revival in visitor arrivals across the state.

Addressing concerns following a recent firing incident involving tourists in Kullu, Chauhan reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining law and order. "Four accused have already been arrested, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted. No one will be permitted to take the law into their own hands. Anyone committing a crime in Himachal Pradesh will face swift and strict legal action," he said.

Chauhan appealed to residents to continue the state's tradition of hospitality and assured tourists that law enforcement agencies remain vigilant to ensure their safety during the peak travel season. (ANI)