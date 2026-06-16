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Karnataka Lokayukta Crackdown: Rs 40 Lakh Cash, Gold, Property Records Recovered During Raids
Lokayukta raided multiple locations across Karnataka over alleged disproportionate assets. Around Rs 40 lakh cash, gold & silver jewellery were reportedly found at NWKRTC engineer's home in Davanagere, while property papers worth crores were seized.
Rs 40 Lakh Cash Found at NWKRTC Engineer's Residence
Lokayukta officials reportedly recovered around ₹40 lakh in cash, along with gold and silver jewellery, during a raid at the Davanagere residence of Siddeshwar Hebbal, Chief Mechanical Engineer of NWKRTC.
Early Morning Search Operation in Davanagere
A Lokayukta team led by SP M.S. Kaulapur conducted a search at Hebbal's house in Anjaneya Layout, Davanagere. Officials also inspected vehicles linked to the engineer as part of the investigation.
Three Officials Under Lokayukta Scanner
The anti-corruption agency carried out simultaneous raids on Krishna Naik, Secretary of the Bayalu Seeme Development Board; Siddeshwar Hebbal, Chief Mechanical Engineer of NWKRTC; and Sanna Kenchappa, Superintendent Engineer at RIDL.
Simultaneous Raids Across Multiple Districts
The operation was conducted simultaneously in Davanagere, Belagavi, Hubballi and Vijayapura. Preliminary searches reportedly led to the discovery of property documents worth several crores.
In a separate case, retired Panchayat Raj engineer Manik Kanakatti is under investigation for allegedly owning a 20-acre farm in Halli Khed, two houses in Kalaburagi and additional assets while residing in Bengaluru.
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