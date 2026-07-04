A building collapsed in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase-2 on Saturday. Police, admin officials, and fire brigade teams are on the spot, carrying out rescue and debris clearance operations. Authorities fear some people may be trapped.

Building Collapses in Chandigarh A building collapsed in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase-2 on Saturday evening, prompting a rescue operation by Police, administrative officials and fire brigade teams. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source Rescue Operation Launched Police, administrative officials and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and are carrying out debris clearance and search operations. Authorities fear that some people may be trapped under the debris. Further details are awaited. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)