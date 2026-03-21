The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict is starting to take a tangible toll on everyday life. Shortages of gas cylinders and disruptions in the supply of commercial cylinders to hotels have led to a sharp increase in the price of premium petrol. As a result, travel fares may also rise, further straining household budgets.

In addition, the price of bulk diesel has surged by ₹22 per litre, adding to the financial burden for businesses and consumers alike. These developments underscore the wider economic impact of geopolitical tensions on ordinary citizens in India.