BESCOM has announced scheduled power cuts from March 22 to 25 across Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Kolar, and surrounding areas due to maintenance and HT reconductoring. Residents and businesses are advised to prepare and follow safety precautions during outages.

Amid ongoing concerns over rising fuel prices and supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East, residents are now set to face another inconvenience. Adding to the strain, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced scheduled power cuts across several areas from tomorrow, March 22, until March 25.

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The outages, planned for essential maintenance work, are expected to impact both households and businesses, with power supply remaining suspended from 9 am to 6 pm on the notified days.

Why Are Power Cuts Being Implemented?

According to BESCOM, the power outages are necessary to carry out maintenance work and HT reconductoring across its network. These upgrades are aimed at improving power infrastructure and ensuring a more reliable electricity supply in the long run.

However, during this period, both residential neighbourhoods and industrial areas will experience temporary disruptions.

Areas Likely to Be Affected

Power cuts will be implemented in several regions under BESCOM, including parts of Chitradurga and Kolar districts.

Chitradurga Region

Areas expected to face outages include H.D. Pura, Talya Kavalu, Upparigenahalli, Budipura, Nallikatte, Talya, Mattighatta, Kereyagalahalli, Chaudagondanahalli, Tekalavatti, B.R. Gudi, Chamundeshwari, Mahadevanakatte, Doddapura, Kakkeru, Hosur, Junjappa Marga, Godabanahal, Annehalu, Vajra Marga, Ichaghatta, T. Nulenur, B.G. Halli, Chitrahalli, Madderu, Shivaganga, Lingadahalli, Keshavapura, Dasayyanahatti, Kondapura, Anjaneya Temple area, Basaveshwara Temple area, Mekenahatti, Katayyanakere area, Narasimhaswamy Temple (Garaga), Arasanaghatta, Garaga Kavalu, Sadarahalli, Chikkandavadi, Karimatti, Chikkanakatte, Chikkahemmanur, K.N. Halli, Tanigehalli, Harekandavadi, Gunjiganur, Rangavvanahalli, B. Durga, Iyyanahalli, Kadur, Kotehalu, S.H. Halli, Chikkajajur, Kavalahatti, Hosahalli, Saveramma, Galimaramma Temple area, and surrounding villages.

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outages will occur daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm between March 22 and March 25. Residents and businesses are advised to make the necessary arrangements in advance.

BESCOM Issues Advisory and Helpline Details

With pre-monsoon rains approaching, BESCOM has also launched dedicated helplines to assist the public in reporting electricity-related issues. Citizens can report incidents such as fallen electric poles or tree branches affecting power lines by contacting their local BESCOM sub-division office or calling the main helpline at 1912.

WhatsApp Helpline Numbers for BESCOM Districts

Bengaluru Urban: South – 8277884011

West – 8277884012 East – 8277884013

North – 8277884014

Kolar: 8277884015

Chikkaballapur: 8277884016

Bengaluru Rural: 8277884017

Ramanagara: 8277884018

Tumakuru: 8277884019

Chitradurga: 8277884020

Davanagere: 8277884021

Public Advised to Follow Safety Measures

BESCOM has urged the public to remain cautious during adverse weather conditions. Residents are advised to avoid standing under trees near power lines and to follow all electrical safety precautions, especially during strong winds and rainfall.