Bengaluru’s Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) faces a severe LPG cylinder shortage, putting production of popular Nandini sweets and milk products at risk. With stocks running low, milk production units may halt unless urgent action is taken to restore gas supply.

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, the ripple effects are reaching far beyond the Middle East. In Bengaluru, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is grappling with a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, putting the production of its popular Nandini sweets and milk products at risk. The disruption has placed considerable pressure on milk production units, raising concerns among both the company and consumers.

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Erratic LPG Supply Hits KMF Operations

Over the past few days, the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been irregular. KMF relies heavily on these cylinders to run its milk production units efficiently. Sources indicate that the federation has formally written to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), urging them to supply gas cylinders urgently to prevent production halts.

Also Read: LPG Crisis: Congress MLA Links Shortage to West Asia Tensions

KMF Uses 428 Commercial LPG Cylinders a Month

To put the situation in perspective, KMF consumes approximately 428 commercial LPG cylinders every month for producing its milk and sweet products. With current stocks expected to last only a day or two, production of Nandini sweets and snacks could be significantly affected if additional supply does not arrive by 21 March.

Gas Shortage Escalated to Government Authorities

KMF has also approached the Karnataka state government, seeking immediate intervention to ensure an uninterrupted LPG supply. The federation has cautioned that without prompt action, production cuts for Nandini products may become inevitable.

Some Units Remain Unaffected

Not all KMF units are equally impacted. The Nandini Mega Dairy in Shivanhalli, Kanakapura, and a few other milk unions generate most of their energy internally through waste treatment plants (ETP).

The Kanakapura unit, for example, has been using firewood for the past month. According to sources at BAMUL (Bangalore Milk Union Limited), units that use minimal LPG from Indian Oil will continue their operations smoothly, ensuring that milk production remains largely unaffected.

Also Read: IIT Graduate Turns Kitchen Waste Into Cooking Gas, Avoids LPG for 7 Years