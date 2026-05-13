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Hubballi Jain Temple Theft: CCTV Cut and Siren Disabled, Silver Ornaments Worth Lakhs Stolen; Case Registered
A Jain temple in Hubballi’s Hosur area was reportedly robbed after miscreants cut CCTV cables and disabled the siren system. Gold, silver ornaments and cash worth several lakhs were stolen. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
Gold and Silver Ornaments Stolen in Late-Night Break-In
A Jain temple in the Hosur area of Hubballi was reportedly targeted in a cinematic-style theft at midnight, causing concern among devotees in the locality.
Thieves allegedly stole a large quantity of gold and silver ornaments used to decorate the deity before fleeing the spot. The incident has raised anxiety among devotees and locals in the area.
Siren Disabled and CCTV Cables Cut Before Theft
It is reported that three miscreants entered the Jain temple around 1 am. The intruders appeared to have planned the break-in in advance. They first disabled the temple’s siren system and then cut the CCTV camera cables before entering the premises.
Thieves Break Open Temple Lock and Escape With Valuables
The thieves reportedly targeted ornaments used to adorn the deity. They broke open the temple lock and gained entry before decamping with around 3 kg of silver ornaments, gold ornaments, and cash from the hundi, collectively worth several lakhs of rupees.
Police Launch Investigation After Devotees Discover Break-In
The incident came to light in the morning when the temple doors were opened as usual. Devotees were shocked to find the premises in a state of disarray. Soon after, ACP Shivanand Chalawadi visited the spot and conducted an inspection. A team of fingerprint experts also examined the scene.
Police suspect that the thieves had planned the crime carefully and executed it in a coordinated manner. An investigation is underway.
Police Intensify Probe After CCTV Connection Was Disconnected
The disconnection of the CCTV camera system has added a new dimension to the investigation. A case has now been registered at Vidyanagar Police Station, and police have intensified efforts to trace and apprehend the accused. A trap has also been laid to identify those involved in the theft.
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