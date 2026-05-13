Two wanted criminals, Zubair and Sameer, each with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, were killed in an encounter with Ghaziabad Police. They were prime suspects in an ATM cash van robbery. Two accomplices escaped, while three police personnel sustained injuries.

Two wanted criminals, each carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, were killed in an encounter with the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate in the early hours of Wednesday. According to Ghaziabad DCP Dhawal Jaiswal, the deceased, identified as Zubair and Sameer, were prime suspects in the ATM cash van robbery, which occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate area on May 6. While the two masterminds were neutralised during the gunfight in the Wave City area, two other accomplices managed to flee the scene under the cover of darkness.

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Background of the ATM Robbery Case

"On the 6th of the month, an incident involving the robbery of an ATM cash van occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ghaziabad Commissionerate. In connection with this case, two accused individuals were arrested yesterday and subsequently sent to jail; approximately Rs 8 lakh in cash was recovered from their possession. Additionally, four other accused individuals were declared wanted, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for their apprehension," DCP Jaiswal said.

The Encounter

"Today, the police received intelligence indicating that these individuals had been sighted within the limits of the Wave City Police Station area... When the police attempted to intercept them, the criminals opened fire on the team. In self-defence, the police team returned fire, resulting in gunshot injuries to two of the criminals, identified as Zubair and Sameer," he said.

Criminals Neutralised, Loot Recovered

Following the enounter, DCP Jaiswal mentioned that the accused were initially rushed to a local hospital for treatment before being referred to a higher medical facility, where they were pronounced dead. Police recovered approximately ₹9 lakh in looted cash from their possession, along with a pistol, multiple country-made firearms (tamanchas), spent cartridges, and a vehicle used in the crime. "They were immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment and subsequently referred to a higher-level medical facility, where they were pronounced dead. The cash looted from the ATM van, totalling approximately Rs 9 lakh, was recovered from their possession, along with a pistol, country-made firearms (tamanchas), spent cartridges, and a vehicle," added DCP Jaiswal.

Police Personnel Injured, Accomplices Escape

DCP Jaiswal further confirmed that a total of four individuals were involved in the encounter. However, the gunfight also left three police personnel injured; they were immediately shifted to a hospital for medical attention and are currently undergoing treatment. "There were a total of four accused individuals involved in this encounter; while two were shot, the remaining two managed to evade the police and escape. Three police personnel also sustained injuries during this incident; they were immediately transported to a hospital for medical attention, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The entire sequence of events unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Wave City Police Station. In recognition of this commendable work, a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for the police team involved," said DCP Jaiswal. (ANI)