Tamil Nadu extends free bus pass scheme for 3 more months; Check who benefits
Government buses serving the common people
Government buses operate on various routes in Tamil Nadu, offering affordable travel for the common people. Millions benefit daily. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operates over 30,000 buses, covering over 5,100 routes daily, serving 17 million passengers.
Furthermore, all working women, college students, and transgender individuals can travel free on regular fare city buses. Senior citizens also have a free travel token program for city buses.
Free bus travel
Free bus passes for disabled individuals, freedom fighters, and senior Tamil scholars can now be obtained online. This was initially implemented in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation on September 7, 2023.
The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) is developing new software to extend this online application facility to all transport corporations statewide.
Free travel for freedom fighters and Tamil scholars
Transport Minister Sivasankar announced an extension of existing free travel passes until September 30, 2025, to allow for the completion of the online application system. This system, being developed by TNeGA, will enable online applications and renewals for free travel passes for disabled individuals, freedom fighters, Tamil scholars, and senior Tamil scholars. It was initially introduced in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation.
Free travel pass extension
TNeGA is developing software to expand the online application and renewal system for free travel passes to all transport corporations. Due to the time required for this, existing passes valid until March 31, 2025, have been extended to September 30, 2025, following requests from disabled individuals. This ensures seamless travel for all beneficiaries.