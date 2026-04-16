A farmer was seriously injured in a wild bear attack while working in his field in Bukkasagara village of Hosapete taluk, Karnataka. The incident has triggered fear among locals amid repeated sightings of bears in nearby villages.

In a disturbing incident that has heightened fears among rural communities, a farmer was seriously injured after being attacked by a bear while working in his field in Bukkasagara village of Hosapete taluk on Wednesday evening. The sudden attack has raised fresh concerns about the increasing human-wildlife conflict in the region.

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Farmer Attacked While Working In Field

The injured farmer, 45-year-old Rajshekhar Gowda, is a resident of the village. He was watering his crops when a bear reportedly appeared suddenly and attacked him, clawing his right arm and leg. He was immediately rushed to the 100-bed government hospital in Hosapete for treatment. Doctors have confirmed that although he sustained injuries, his condition is stable and his life is not in danger.

Rising Fear Among Farmers

The incident has triggered panic among farmers in the surrounding areas. For the past few days, bears have been frequently spotted in nearby villages such as Malapanagudi and Kondanayakanahalli. With the attack now reported in Bukkasagara, fear has intensified among local residents.

Recent Similar Incident Raises Concern

This is not an isolated case. Recently, a person on a morning walk in Venkatapura village was also attacked by a bear and sustained serious injuries, requiring surgery. With multiple incidents being reported, concerns about safety have grown significantly in the taluk.

Locals Urge Forest Department To Act

Following the latest incident, residents have urged Forest Department officials to take immediate action to capture the bears and ensure the safety of people living in the area.