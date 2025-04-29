English

7 mangoes of Karnataka you must try this summer

karnataka-news Apr 29 2025
Author: Keerthika MV Image Credits:Freepik
English

Badami

Badami, often called the Alphonso of Karnataka, originates from the northern part of the state and is widely grown in Bagalkot, Dharwad, Belagavi, and Vijayapura.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Raspuri

Raspuri is an indigenous variety from southern Karnataka, cultivated mainly in Kolar, Ramanagara, Tumkur, and Chikkaballapur.

Image credits: Wikipedia
English

Mallika

Mallika is a hybrid mango developed by crossing Neelum and Dasheri and is cultivated mainly in the Malnad region covering Shivamogga, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru.

Image credits: Wikipedia
English

Totapuri

Totapuri, one of the most popular mangoes with its distinctive beak-shaped tip, is grown across various parts of Karnataka including Coorg, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, and Gadag.

Image credits: Wikipedia
English

Neelum

Neelum is a late-season variety cultivated in parts of Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and nearby areas. Fragrant and sweet, it appears in the markets towards the end of the mango season.

Image credits: Wikipedia
English

Lalbagh Sindhura

Lalbagh Sindhura, commonly seen in and around Bengaluru, especially in Lalbagh and Mandya, is loved for its vibrant red-yellow skin and sweet pulp. 

Image credits: Freepik
English

Wild Mango

Wild mango, or Kaadu mavu, native to coastal Karnataka and Malenadu, grows in bunches on forest trees. Its fallen ripe fruits are a summer delight for all ages.

Image credits: Social Media: Sahaja farms

Mysore Pak to Medu Vada: 7 must-try vegetarian dishes of Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 15 photos that prove city is more than just about traffic!

What is Ovitrap? BBMP implements THIS to curb Dengue in Bengaluru

Silk board to Whitefield road: Routes to avoid during Bengaluru rains