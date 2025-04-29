7 mangoes of Karnataka you must try this summer

Badami, often called the Alphonso of Karnataka, originates from the northern part of the state and is widely grown in Bagalkot, Dharwad, Belagavi, and Vijayapura.
Raspuri is an indigenous variety from southern Karnataka, cultivated mainly in Kolar, Ramanagara, Tumkur, and Chikkaballapur.
Mallika is a hybrid mango developed by crossing Neelum and Dasheri and is cultivated mainly in the Malnad region covering Shivamogga, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru.
Totapuri, one of the most popular mangoes with its distinctive beak-shaped tip, is grown across various parts of Karnataka including Coorg, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, and Gadag.
Neelum is a late-season variety cultivated in parts of Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and nearby areas. Fragrant and sweet, it appears in the markets towards the end of the mango season.
Lalbagh Sindhura, commonly seen in and around Bengaluru, especially in Lalbagh and Mandya, is loved for its vibrant red-yellow skin and sweet pulp.
Wild mango, or Kaadu mavu, native to coastal Karnataka and Malenadu, grows in bunches on forest trees. Its fallen ripe fruits are a summer delight for all ages.
