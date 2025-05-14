- Home
- Karnataka News
- Curious about your town’s origins? Explore the rich history behind Karnataka’s place names
Curious about your town’s origins? Explore the rich history behind Karnataka’s place names
Ever wondered how Karnataka’s towns got their names? From legends of kings and deities to local stories and natural features, each place has a fascinating origin. Discover the unique history behind your hometown’s name and others across the state.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Discovering the origin behind our town’s name
What do we call our town today? That name didn’t exist in earlier times. So, how did our town come to be known by this name? Let’s explore the history and uncover the reason behind it.
The stories behind Bengaluru, Yadagiri, and more
Bengaluru: The name "Bengaluru" is believed to have evolved from "Benda Kaluru", which means "boiled beans" in Kannada. According to a popular legend, in the 12th century, Hoysala king Veera Ballala II got lost in a forest during a hunting expedition. A local woman offered him a meal of boiled beans. Touched by her kindness, the king named the place "Benda-Kalu-Ooru" or "town of boiled beans". Over time, this name gradually became Bengaluru.
Yadagiri: The town was once ruled by the Yadava dynasty and was later named Yadagiri in reference to its rulers.
Vijayanagara: This historic town takes its name from the Vijayanagara Empire, which once ruled over it. The name has remained unchanged, honouring its royal past.
Chikkodi: The name "Chikkodi" means "small village" in Kannada. It was originally a small settlement, hence the name.
Mandya: The town of Mandya is said to have derived its name from the sage Mandavya (Mandavya Rishi), who is believed to have lived in the area.
Mysuru’s mythological past to Tumkur’s floral heritage
Mysuru: The name Mysuru is believed to have originated from "Mahishuru", meaning the town of Mahisha, a mythical demon defeated by Goddess Chamundeshwari. Over time, Mahishuru evolved into Mysuru.
Chikkaballapur: The name is derived from three Kannada words, chikka (small), balla (a grain measuring tool), and pura (town). The combination formed Chikka Ballapura, meaning "the town of the small grain-measuring tool".
Karwar: The name Karwar is believed to have originated from the Konkani words Kade Wada. Kade means “last”, and Wada means “area”, referring to its location at the edge of the region. Over time, Kade Wada became Karwar.
Tumkur: The town is said to be named after the thumbe flower (Leucas), which grows abundantly in the region. Another theory is that it was called Tumakuru after a watchtower (Tumbe ooru) set up during the reign of local chieftains.
Kundapur: This coastal town is believed to be named after King Kundavarma, who once ruled the region. Kunda refers to the king, and pur means town. Thus, Kundapur means "the town of Kundavarma".
From riverbanks to history: The fascinating stories behind town names
Bhadravati: This town is named after the Bhadra River, which flows through it. The river gave the town its identity, hence the name Bhadravati.
Bellary: The name Bellary is believed to have originated from the goddess Ballari, who is worshipped in the region. Over time, the town came to be known by her name.
Harihar: The name Harihar is derived from two Hindu deities, Hari (Vishnu) and Hara (Shiva). The town, home to the famous Harihareshwara temple where both gods are worshipped together, came to be called Harihar.
Bidar: The name Bidar is said to have originated from the Persian word Baidar, meaning "alert" or "watchful". The region's strategic location may have influenced this naming.
Chamarajanagar: This town was named after Chamaraja Wodeyar, a ruler of the Wodeyar dynasty, who was born here. The town was later renamed Chamarajanagara in his honour.
From local produce to divine origins
Tiptur: The name Tiptur is believed to have originated from the word Tipatala, which means dried coconut, an important local produce.
Koppal: The name Koppal is derived from the ancient town of Kopan, which once existed in the area.
Shivamogga: Originally called Sihi Mogge, meaning "sweet basin" in Kannada, due to the sweet waters of the Tunga River. Later, during the rule of Shivappa Nayaka, the name evolved into Shivamogga.
Hubballi: The name Hubballi is said to have come from Hoovina Balli, meaning "flowering creeper" in Kannada, referencing the region's natural flora.
Mangaluru: Named after the goddess Mangaladevi, Mangaluru is believed to be the town where she once resided and is still worshipped.
Kolar's battlefields to Chikkamagaluru's royal legacy
Davangere: The name Davangere is believed to have evolved from Devanagari, its original name, reflecting its early significance as a divine or sacred settlement.
Kudala Sangama: This town, known for the confluence of rivers, was originally called Kappadi Sangama. Kappadi refers to a rocky confluence, while Sangama denotes the meeting point of rivers. Today, it is famously known as Kudala Sangama.
Vijayapura: The name is derived from two words: Vijaya, meaning victory, and Pura, meaning town. Thus, Vijayapura signifies “the town of victory”.
Kolar: The name Kolar is believed to have come from Kolahala Pura, meaning “city of battle” or “battlefield”, referencing its historic military significance.
Chikkamagaluru: Literally meaning “town of the younger daughter”, Chikkamagaluru was named after King Sakaraya gifted this region to his youngest daughter upon her marriage.