Bengaluru: The name "Bengaluru" is believed to have evolved from "Benda Kaluru", which means "boiled beans" in Kannada. According to a popular legend, in the 12th century, Hoysala king Veera Ballala II got lost in a forest during a hunting expedition. A local woman offered him a meal of boiled beans. Touched by her kindness, the king named the place "Benda-Kalu-Ooru" or "town of boiled beans". Over time, this name gradually became Bengaluru.

Yadagiri: The town was once ruled by the Yadava dynasty and was later named Yadagiri in reference to its rulers.

Vijayanagara: This historic town takes its name from the Vijayanagara Empire, which once ruled over it. The name has remained unchanged, honouring its royal past.

Chikkodi: The name "Chikkodi" means "small village" in Kannada. It was originally a small settlement, hence the name.

Mandya: The town of Mandya is said to have derived its name from the sage Mandavya (Mandavya Rishi), who is believed to have lived in the area.