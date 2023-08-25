Chicken Ghee Roast to Biryani: 6 popular street foods in Mangalore

Lifestyle
Chicken Ghee Roast is a red and spicy ghee-roasted chicken curry that is flavourful and eaten with rice. Here are 6 popular street foods in Mangalore.
Goli Bajji is made with maida flour and curd and further fried to add to its crispy and golden brown flavour eaten with coconut chutney.
Korri roti and spicy red chilli Chicken curry is another Mangalorean street food, which is immensely popular among people.
Crispy-fried triangle pastry filled with tasty masala filling of potatoes, onions, lentils and spices is popular street food here.
In Mangalore, cheese omelette, masala omelette, and masala cheese omelette are popularly eaten with veggies and spices.
It is a dum Biryani with caramelized onions, coconut milk, saffron, and green chillies made with cooked and supple chicken/mutton.