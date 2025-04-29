- Temper mustard seeds, urad dal, and chana dal in hot oil. - Sauté green chilies, bell pepper, curry leaves, and asafoetida. - Add chopped raw mango, turmeric powder, and salt; sauté until tender. - Add grated coconut and cook for two minutes. - Gently mix in cooked rice. - Garnish with ghee, saffron, and sesame seeds. - Simmer for 5 minutes.