Karnataka’s Mango Rice Recipe: A quick, tangy twist for your lunchbox
Summer's arrival brings an abundance of mangoes. Try this delicious mango rice recipe, a kid-friendly lunchbox favorite.
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 04:01 PM
1 Min read
Maavinkayi Anna (Mango Rice) is a Karnataka classic. Tangy raw mango, spices, and coconut create a refreshing dish perfect for hot weather. A delightful twist on the usual mango-coconut combination.
Raw Mango, Green Chilies, Bell Pepper (optional), Saffron, Cooked Rice, Grated Coconut, Mustard Seeds, Urad Dal, Chana Dal, Curry Leaves, Cashews (optional), Oil, Ghee, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Asafoetida, Sesame Seeds (optional)
- Temper mustard seeds, urad dal, and chana dal in hot oil. - Sauté green chilies, bell pepper, curry leaves, and asafoetida. - Add chopped raw mango, turmeric powder, and salt; sauté until tender. - Add grated coconut and cook for two minutes. - Gently mix in cooked rice. - Garnish with ghee, saffron, and sesame seeds. - Simmer for 5 minutes.
Pair with yogurt and potato chips, chana sundal or lentil gravy, fenugreek curry or curry leaf rasam, sambar and yogurt rice. Add masala papad and pickles for extra flavor.
Unique tangy and spicy flavor, aids digestion, cooling for summer, stays fresh for lunchboxes, easy and quick to prepare.
