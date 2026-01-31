CJ Roy's Briefcase and Pistol: What His Close Aide Revealed
Search at the Confident Group office
C.J. Roy, Chairman of Confident Group and a top Indian businessman, committed suicide yesterday during an IT raid. For the past three days, tax officials from Kochi and Bengaluru had been searching the office.
CJ Roy informed that there are documents in the cabin
During the raid, IT officials seized some documents. They arrived at the Bengaluru office at 12 PM. CJ Roy got there at 2 PM. Around 3 PM, Roy told the officials he had documents in his cabin and went inside.
There was a pistol and a briefcase
A few minutes later, a gunshot was heard. Police haven't confirmed if the cabin was under CCTV surveillance. By the way, Roy always kept a pistol and a briefcase with him.
He used to keep it close because...
A close aide said Roy always kept his briefcase near him because it held his pistol and documents. "On the rare occasion he left it behind, he would immediately send his bodyguard to get it," the aide mentioned.
Committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest
At 3:10 PM, he took out a pistol, shot himself in the chest, and collapsed. Employees and officials rushed Roy in an ambulance to a hospital in HSR Layout, but he was declared dead on arrival.
What did his brother CJ Babu say?
Roy's brother, CJ Babu, owner of Whitegold, told reporters that Kerala IT officials had been searching in Bengaluru for three days. He alleged that Roy committed suicide with a pistol due to the pressure and blamed the IT team for his death.
His death is shocking
Although Roy's family lives in Dubai, he had returned to Bengaluru after IT officials directed him to stay in the city. "In all the years working with Roy, he never seemed weak-hearted. His death is a shock," said an aide.
