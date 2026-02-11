- Home
Bengaluru weather today: Partly cloudy skies with mist likely in early morning hours. Maximum temperature around 30°C and minimum 16°C. Winds at 21.2 km/h, humidity 46%, AQI poor at 65-174.
Bengaluru Weather Today: Partly Cloudy Skies
Bengaluru is experiencing periodic cloud cover with a temperature hovering around 21°C. Humidity levels are moderate at 46%, and winds are blowing at a speed of 21.2 km/h.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at 65–174, indicating poor air quality in some areas. Fishermen warnings have not been issued, making conditions safe for local water activities.
Local Forecast: Next 24 Hours
The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain mainly clear over the next 24 hours. Mist is likely during the early morning hours in certain areas, which may reduce visibility temporarily.
Residents can expect maximum temperatures to reach around 30°C, while minimum temperatures are expected to drop to approximately 16°C.
Extended Forecast: Next 48 Hours
For the next 48 hours, Bengaluru is forecast to see predominantly clear skies, with occasional early morning mist in select areas.
The city will continue to experience mild temperatures, with highs of 30°C and lows around 16°C. Winds will remain gentle, providing relatively comfortable conditions for outdoor activities.
Bengaluru Weather Outlook for Residents and Visitors
Overall, Bengaluru’s weather is expected to stay stable for the coming days, with no significant rainfall or adverse conditions anticipated. Residents are advised to monitor AQI levels due to poor air quality in certain zones and take necessary precautions. Fishermen and outdoor workers can continue their activities safely as there are no warnings issued.
