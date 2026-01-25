- Home
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cloudy Conditions Likely With Light Rain and Moderate AQI
Bengaluru is set for a cloudy weekend after nearly 11 days of clear skies. Weather officials forecast light rain or drizzles over the next three days, with moderate AQI levels, high humidity and breezy winds across the city.
Cloud Cover Returns After Prolonged Clear Skies
Bengaluru witnessed a cloudy day on Saturday, marking a change in weather after nearly 11 days of continuous blue skies.
The city last recorded a temperature of 25.1°C on January 12, following which clear and dry conditions prevailed.
The return of cloud cover signals a brief shift in the ongoing weather pattern across the city.
Three Days of Cloudy Conditions Forecast
According to weather updates, the next three days are expected to remain largely cloudy in Bengaluru and its surrounding districts.
Meteorological conditions indicate the possibility of isolated light rain or drizzles, especially during the late evening or early morning hours.
Patchy rainfall may also occur in nearby areas, bringing short spells of relief from dry conditions.
Light Rain, Humidity and Wind Details
Occasional light rain is expected over the weekend, with humidity levels hovering around 69 percent.
Winds are likely to blow at speeds of up to 22.3 km/h, contributing to slightly cooler and breezy conditions across the city.
Residents may experience intermittent cloudiness with brief drizzle spells rather than sustained rainfall.
Air Quality Remains Moderate
Bengaluru’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently in the moderate range, fluctuating between 70 and 117. While the air quality is not alarming, weather experts advise sensitive groups to remain cautious.
The cloudy weather and possible light rain could help marginally improve air quality in the coming days.
