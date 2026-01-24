Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rains are hitting the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the south. At the same time, it's raining in the national capital Delhi and some other northern states
Weather in the Telugu States
IMD Rain Alert: Weather in the Telugu states is changing fast. Cold winds and fog have eased up. Andhra Pradesh is seeing light showers in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema due to easterly winds.
Rains in AP today
The Met department forecasts rain in AP for today and tomorrow. Strong winds and rain are expected in coastal areas, with some thunderstorms. Farmers and fishermen should be cautious.
Cold on one side... rain on the other
There's rain and clouds, but also cold and fog. The cold is intense in agency areas, with G. Madugula at 6.3°C. The south coast has rain while the north coast has fog.
Cold subsides in Telangana
In Telangana, the cold has reduced, but dense fog continues. Only Kamareddy, Medak, and Sangareddy districts are below 15°C. Yesterday, Medak recorded a low of 13.5°C, and Hayathnagar in Hyderabad recorded 15°C.
Rains in the North
Northern states and Tamil Nadu are getting rain. Delhi had thunderstorms yesterday, with a yellow alert for today. This has reduced pollution. The IMD blames a Western Disturbance.
