Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Cold Morning at 8°C With Clouds and Sunshine
Get the complete Lucknow weather forecast for Sunday, January 25. Expect a cold day with partial sun, max temperature 25°C and min 8°C. Plan ahead for the chill!
Lucknow Weather on Sunday
Lucknow will see a mix of clouds and partial sunshine on Sunday, January 25. Cold conditions will continue through the day, so it is best to plan outdoor activities accordingly.
Max temperature: 25°C
Min temperature: 8°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 25°C, while the minimum will fall to about 8°C. Early morning and late evening hours will be very cold, with slightly milder conditions during the afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is likely to be close to 26°C. Even so, the lingering cold air will make parts of the day feel cooler than the actual readings.
On January 25, the sun will rise at about 6:54 am and set at around 5:42 pm, giving Lucknow close to eleven hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the west-northwest will blow at around 11 km/h. This light breeze will add to the chill, especially during the morning hours.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.