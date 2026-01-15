- Home
Bengaluru will witness partly cloudy skies with pleasant temperatures over the next 48 hours. Early morning fog or mist is likely in some areas, while maximum and minimum temperatures are expected around 28°C and 17°C respectively.
Pleasant Temperatures with Intermittent Cloud Cover
Bengaluru is experiencing partly cloudy weather, with periodic cloud cover keeping conditions comfortable across the city.
The current temperature stands at around 23°C, offering a pleasant atmosphere for daily activities.
Light to moderate winds blowing at 17.6 km/h are adding to the overall comfort, making the weather suitable for both outdoor movement and travel within the city.
Humidity and Air Quality Status
The humidity level is around 58%, which is moderate and typical for Bengaluru during this period.
In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) ranges between 42 and 200, placing it in the moderate category. Notably, the AQI in Bengaluru is 1.06 times higher than the Karnataka state average, indicating slightly reduced air quality, though it remains within manageable limits for most residents.
24-Hour Forecast: Foggy Mornings Likely
Over the next 24 hours, the city is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky, with fog or mist likely during the early morning hours in some localities.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28°C, while the minimum temperature may dip to about 17°C, maintaining a mild day–night contrast.
48-Hour Outlook: Stable Weather Conditions
Looking ahead to the next 48 hours, weather conditions in Bengaluru are likely to remain largely unchanged. A partly cloudy sky will persist, along with the possibility of early morning fog or mist in certain areas.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to stay close to 28°C and 17°C respectively, indicating stable and predictable weather conditions across the city and its surrounding neighborhoods.
