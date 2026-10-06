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Bengaluru Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Likely as Karnataka Sees Fresh Spell
The Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning for Karnataka, forecasting heavy rains, thunderstorms, and high winds across multiple districts over the next few days.
The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains in various districts and issued a warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and high winds. Karnataka is set to have another spell of rain over the next three to four days, according to Bengaluru News.
Heavy rain is expected to fall in several areas of the state, including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Mysuru, according to a rain advisory that has been issued for those areas.
In addition, the department has issued a warning for thunderstorms that are accompanied by gusts that can reach 30–40 km per hour.
The heaviest rainfall activity is expected over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, while light to heavy rain is possible at many places in Kodagu and Mysuru.
The Meteorological Department has noted that there is a possibility that certain regions would see severe rainfall over the course of the next three hours.
Furthermore, the weather is anticipated to remain unsettling for an additional three to four days. The forecast comes at a time when certain regions of Karnataka have been witnessing a sudden change in the weather after a period of time during which the circumstances were hot and unpleasant.
Because of the massive rainfall that has been occurring in Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru and a number of rural regions have been receiving rain since Monday nite. Since the morning, there have been reports of lightning and thunderstorms occurring throughout the area.
Mangaluru and other sections of the district have seen disruptions to their routine operations as a result of unexpected showers, despite the fact that the rain has provided relief from the recent heat.
For the next couple of days, it is anticipated that the weather will continue to be unsettling, and it is possible that there will be further rain across the coastal area.
Rainfall of a large amount has also been reported in the Malnad area. Rain fell throughout the nite in Chikkamagaluru, with showers being reported in a number of locations, including Mudigere, Kottigehara, and Charmadi.
Both the plains of Chikkamagaluru district and the Malnad regions have been experiencing precipitation that has not stopped. In spite of the fact that persistent rain might make it difficult to travel on roads in mountainous and rural regions, the showers have provided inhabitants with relief after a period of scorching humid conditions.
Lightning incidents have also occurred in Anildadda, which is located in Ajjibettu village, Bantwal, as a result of the heavy thunderstorms that have been occurring in Dakshina Kannada. At about four in the morning, lightning struck the residence of Nagesh Kulal, inflicting considerable damage to the structure, according to multiple reports.
The occurrence caused damage to the house's window panes, gutters, and roof, among other interior components. It has been alleged that Kushal, the wife of Nagesh Kulal, became unwell as a result of the incident.
There was no more information on injuries that was immediately available. As thunderstorms continue to take place around the district, this occurrence brings to light the dangers that are posed by lightning.
Thunderstorms and severe gusts of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour have been forecasted by the Meteorological Department for certain regions of the state, in addition to the rain. During thunderstorms, residents are urged to take caution, particularly in open areas and in close proximity to trees, electric poles, and temporary constructions.
Additionally, individuals who are driving through regions that are experiencing heavy rain have been encouraged to stay vigilant because sudden downpours can have an impact on visibility as well as the state of the roads.
Strong thunderstorm activity may occur in and around Bengaluru between 4 p.m. on Monday to 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a different weather notice. As a result, Bengaluru residents can see thunderstorms in the evening and at night.
Commuters should be cautious when commuting during the impacted period because to the potential for severe winds and lightning. The weather in Karnataka's coastal, Malnad, and southern regions is likely to remain unpredictable as rain activity is predicted to persist over the next days.
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