The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains in various districts and issued a warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and high winds. Karnataka is set to have another spell of rain over the next three to four days, according to Bengaluru News.

Heavy rain is expected to fall in several areas of the state, including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Mysuru, according to a rain advisory that has been issued for those areas.

In addition, the department has issued a warning for thunderstorms that are accompanied by gusts that can reach 30–40 km per hour.

The heaviest rainfall activity is expected over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, while light to heavy rain is possible at many places in Kodagu and Mysuru.

The Meteorological Department has noted that there is a possibility that certain regions would see severe rainfall over the course of the next three hours.

Furthermore, the weather is anticipated to remain unsettling for an additional three to four days. The forecast comes at a time when certain regions of Karnataka have been witnessing a sudden change in the weather after a period of time during which the circumstances were hot and unpleasant.