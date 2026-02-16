- Home
The city is set to witness mainly clear skies over the next 24 to 48 hours, with mist likely during early morning hours in some areas. Temperatures may hover around 32°C and 17°C, while AQI levels vary from moderate to poor.
Bengaluru Weather Today: Sunny Skies Over the City
Bengaluru is witnessing bright and sunny conditions today, with a clear sky dominating the skyline.
The current temperature stands at 18°C, offering a pleasant start to the day across the city.
Humidity levels are recorded at 42 per cent, while winds are blowing at a speed of 10.4 km/h, adding to the comfortable outdoor conditions.
Air Quality Index Ranges From Moderate To Poor
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bengaluru is fluctuating between 67 and 249, indicating conditions ranging from moderate to poor in certain pockets.
While some areas continue to enjoy relatively cleaner air, residents in zones with higher AQI levels are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure, especially children, senior citizens and those with respiratory concerns.
Next 24 Hours: Clear Skies With Early Morning Mist
According to the forecast, the next 24 hours will continue to witness mainly clear skies across Bengaluru. However, mist is very likely during the early morning hours in some areas.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature may settle at approximately 17°C, maintaining the city’s characteristic mild weather pattern.
Next 48 Hours: Stable Weather Conditions To Continue
The weather outlook for the next 48 hours suggests no major changes, with mainly clear skies prevailing over Bengaluru. Early morning mist is likely in isolated areas, particularly during the cooler hours.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain steady at around 32°C and 17°C respectively, ensuring stable and predictable weather conditions for residents.
