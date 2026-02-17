Social media reactions were sharply divided. Some users said customers in a private establishment cannot demand a particular language and can choose another shop if needed. Others argued that businesses operating in Karnataka should be able to communicate in Kannada with local customers.

This is wrong. This is humiliation. Whatever she did is not acceptable, but this what pro kannada doing is not justice. You should have taken things legally, or should have boycott her business place. Forcefully doing this, will hunt her mind forever and lead to mental trauma. — Pugalventhan Venkatesan (@pugalventhan_91) February 17, 2026

Kannadniggas at it again, harassing people over language. Shame on you. You are not less than those terrorists. — Ashu Dhar (@ashu_dhar) February 17, 2026

If all the Hindi speakers and all the other language speakers left the Bengaluru Bengaluru would become a Ghost Town. The talent is not local from Bengaluru or Garnica it comes from all over India. — JIX5A (@JIX5A) February 17, 2026

Several comments supported the idea of respecting the local language where one works. Others warned against turning language differences into hostility. A number of users also criticised the tone of the debate itself and called for calm, saying India’s strength lies in diversity.