On November 18, 2026, senior IPS officer Hemant M. Nimbalkar was named Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City, and was also given charge of the newly upgraded post of Commissioner of Police (Anti-Rowdy Squad). He serves under the city's new Chief Commissioner, R. Hithendra, in a reorganised set-up of five zonal commissioners.

Rowdies on the Street, Rowdies in Power: Who Will Rein Them In?

An open letter to Bengaluru's new Anti-Rowdy Squad chief, Hemant Nimbalkar, and Lokayukta ADGP S. Murugan

A strong warning, and a fair question

On November 18, 2026, senior IPS officer Hemant M. Nimbalkar was named Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City, and was also given charge of the newly upgraded post of Commissioner of Police (Anti-Rowdy Squad). He serves under the city's new Chief Commissioner, R. Hithendra, in a reorganised set-up of five zonal commissioners. In the same reshuffle, S. Murugan was posted as ADGP, Lokayukta, to head the state's anti-corruption police wing.

Within days, Nimbalkar delivered a blunt message in Kannada. He said a young man or a young woman must be able to walk home safely at midnight in Bengaluru, and that this is the police's responsibility. He then warned anyone who troubles an honest citizen trying to build a house, whether a financial rowdy, a drug supplier, a harasser of women, a land-grabber, a goonda or a dada: "My eye is on you. Come back to the right path, or I have the method to bring you there."

The words are welcome. Bengaluru needs them. But every citizen who has walked into a police station with a grievance has the right to ask the next question: what about the rowdies who wear the uniform?

No land mafia operates without the station knowing

In Bengaluru it is an open secret that a land-grabbing gang cannot fence off a plot, threaten an owner or forge documents for long without the local police station knowing about it. Very often the station is not just aware of it but hand in glove with the gang.

This is not a citizen's paranoia; it is on the record. A Deccan Herald editorial noted that around 124 police personnel in Bengaluru, from constables to IPS officers, were suspended in just ten months for offences ranging from corruption and extortion to robbery and drug peddling. The Chief Minister himself warned officers against colluding with the real estate mafia, and the Home Minister publicly criticised police stations for turning into "real-estate addas".

The cases speak for themselves. A Yelahanka New Town sub-inspector was suspended after he was seen at events involving rowdies and people accused of land-grabbing. A Central Crime Branch inspector was suspended for allegedly colluding with a rowdy-sheeter and taking money from him. Eleven personnel from the Chamarajpet and JJ Nagar stations, including an inspector, were suspended for allegedly collecting monthly protection money from drug peddlers.

So the first question to Commissioner Nimbalkar is simple. When a police officer shields a land mafia, collects hafta from peddlers or sits at a rowdy's birthday party, what does he consider that officer to be? And will the Anti-Rowdy Squad act against such officers as firmly as it acts against a street-corner goonda?

When the complainant becomes the accused

In March 2026, a woman who was once listed as a rowdy-sheeter petitioned the Police Commissioner and accused a serving inspector of sexual harassment. Audio clips and messages came out, and a preliminary inquiry was ordered. A person's past record does not give any officer a licence to abuse her.

Responding to Nimbalkar's speech on social media, another woman has described an ordeal that, if true, should shake the department. She says a group of young people in a car harassed and assaulted her near Cotton Pet one rainy night. When she went to complain, she says, the officers did not help her draft her complaint. Instead, they coached the other side to file counter-complaints against her. She also says that at Hanumanthanagar police station, statements about her were dictated using the word "bitch". She says no action has been taken to this day. She asks a pointed question: is the police answerable to the Constitution, or to whoever holds power?

These are her allegations, and they deserve an independent inquiry, not dismissal. Counter-complaints arranged to force a victim to withdraw her case are a known tactic. If police staff are dictating them, they are doing a rowdy's work in khaki.

Power that preys on the vulnerable

The same yardstick must apply beyond the police. Politicians who demand sexual favours from women seeking their help are not leaders; they are predators with official cars. Karnataka has already seen a former MP convicted of rape in a case that began with women who depended on his family's patronage. Religious figures who misuse the trust of devotees, including minors, are no different, as the allegations against a prominent Chitradurga seer have shown. If a street rowdy who intimidates a woman earns a rowdy sheet, what does Commissioner Nimbalkar call the powerful man who does the same thing from a stage or a pulpit?

ADGP Murugan: the watchman of the watchmen

Such abuse of power survives only because a corrupt system keeps looking away, and that is where the second officer comes in. If Nimbalkar's job is to tame the rowdies on the street, ADGP S. Murugan's job is to tackle the corruption that shields them—making sure that rowdies in government offices and police stations are not spared. The Lokayukta police wing he now heads is the state's main agency for investigating corruption by public servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Since the Anti-Corruption Bureau was dissolved in 2022 and its cases were returned to the Lokayukta, that responsibility rests squarely on his shoulders.

That makes Murugan, in effect, the watchman of the watchmen. When a station house officer takes money to look away from a land-grab, when a sub-registrar registers a forged sale deed, or when a revenue official changes land records for a builder, it is the Lokayukta police that must trap, raid and prosecute them. When a police station turns into a "real-estate adda", the Lokayukta must investigate where the money is going, including officers' assets that do not match their salaries.

The Lokayukta has shown it can act. It has investigated even a serving IPS officer in an extortion racket and sought disciplinary action against him. But one case does not make a culture. Citizens want to see regular, visible action against corrupt police personnel, land-record officials and their political protectors, not just junior clerks caught taking small bribes.

ADGP Murugan must act with equal urgency. He should build a dedicated cell for complaints about police collusion with land and drug mafias. He should publish regular data on cases registered, chargesheets filed and convictions won. And he must make sure that no investigation is slowed or shelved because the accused has friends in power.

Clean the house first

The Anti-Rowdy Squad will succeed only if it starts with an honest check of its own ranks: officers who sit on land-dispute complaints, who register counter-cases against victims, who protect peddlers and their patrons. Complaints against police personnel must be logged, tracked and answered within fixed timelines. Citizens should also have a direct channel to the Commissioner that does not go through the very station they are complaining about.

Karnataka was long held up as a model of good administration. Bihar, in its darkest years, let politicians, police and gangsters merge into one network, and it took decades to recover. Bengaluru cannot afford to go down that road.

ADGP & Commissioner Nimbalkar and ADGP Murugan, the two of you now hold the keys. One of you must break the rowdies on the street; the other must break the corruption that protects them. Pull up your socks, start the clean-up at home, and refuse to give in to the political mafia. Bengaluru is listening, and watching.

Note: The woman's account above is taken from her social media comment and has not been independently verified. The officers and individuals she names are not identified here while an inquiry is pending.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)