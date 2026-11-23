Bengaluru residents should prepare for scheduled power disruptions on November 23 and 24, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced maintenance-related outages across more than 127 areas.
Bengaluru residents should prepare for scheduled power disruptions on November 23 and 24, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced maintenance-related outages across more than 127 areas. The shutdowns on Monday could extend to around 10.5 hours in some localities, while additional emergency maintenance work by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will affect several areas on Tuesday.
Several neighbourhoods across north, south and central Bengaluru will experience electricity interruptions at different times, depending on the substation maintenance schedule.
Bengaluru power cut on November 23: Affected areas
1. Pottery Road Substation (9 am to 7:30 pm)
- Maruti Sevanagar
- Jai Bharat Nagar
- Fraser Town
- Cox Town
- Benson Town
- Richards Town
- Davis Road
- Mosque Road
- Baiyappanahalli
- Halasuru
- Jeevanhalli
- Coles Road
- Tannery Road
2. Nandini Layout Substation (10 am to 4 pm)
- Subramanya Nagar
- Gayatri Nagar
- Krishnananda Nagar
- Yeshwantpur Industrial Area
- Shankar Nagar
- Mahalaxmi Layout
- AGB Layout
- Srinivasa Nagar
- Jaimaruti Nagar
- BHEL Layout
- JC Nagar
- Kurubarahalli
3. Sarakki and Adugodi Substations (10 am to 5 pm)
- Shakambari Nagar
- JP Nagar 1st Phase
- Puttenahalli
- Jayanagar
- ITI Layout
- SBI Colony
- Bannerghatta Road
- Dollars Layout
- Adugodi
- Lakkasandra
- Wilson Garden
Bengaluru power cut on November 24: Affected areas
1. Abbigere Substation (10 am to 4 pm)
- Kammagondanahalli
- Abbigere
- Vaderahalli
- Lakshipura
- Kuvempu Nagar
- Singapore
- Abbigere Industrial Area
2. Puttenahalli Substation (11 am to 4 pm)
- Venkatala
- Palanahalli
- Kattigenahalli
- Century Layout
- Ananthapur Gate
- Marasandra
- Kogilu
- Maruti Nagar
- Mylapanahalli
Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their household and office activities accordingly, particularly if they depend on electricity for work, cooking, water supply or other essential requirements.
Consumers should also charge their mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices in advance and make alternative arrangements wherever necessary. Power restoration may depend on the completion of maintenance work, and timings could change depending on operational requirements.
Residents are advised to follow BESCOM's official updates for the latest information on scheduled outages and power restoration.