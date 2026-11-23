A former Forest Department staffer recalls a chilling incident in Sathyamangalam forest involving a threat against Mariyamma, her tragic death and Arjuna’s mysterious disappearance, revealing lesser-known stories from Veerappan’s era.

The dense forests of Sathyamangalam, spread across the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border region, have long been associated with stories of crime, fear and mystery. For decades, the name of notorious forest brigand Veerappan was enough to send shivers down the spines of people living in and around the region. His activities, the lives of his family members and his alleged network of associates continue to fascinate people, while several incidents from that turbulent period remain shrouded in mystery.

Among the lesser-known stories are the tragic death of Mariyamma, who had connections with Veerappan’s family, and the mysterious disappearance of Arjuna, who was reportedly close to Forest Department officials. The circumstances surrounding their lives, their interactions with officials and the events that unfolded at the Gopinatham Forest Department camp have now come into focus through the recollections of a former staff member.

In an interview with Kala Madhyama, the former Forest Department employee shared several intriguing details from his time at the Gopinatham camp. His account sheds light on how officials reportedly assisted members of Veerappan’s family, the alleged harassment faced by Mariyamma, the circumstances surrounding her death and Arjuna’s unexplained disappearance. He also recalled another tragic incident during a forest operation that left Forest Department personnel deeply distressed.

Forest Department Officials Helped Veerappan’s Family Members

According to the former staff member, some members of Veerappan’s family were lodged in prison after surrendering. During this period, Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) reportedly expressed an interest in meeting them.

The officials travelled to Kollegal, obtained permission from senior authorities and visited the family members who were in custody. It was during these visits that they reportedly came into contact with Arjuna, identified as Veerappan’s brother.

The former staffer described Arjuna as a tall and well-built man. During his conversations with the Forest Department officials, Arjuna reportedly claimed that he could help them locate his brother’s hiding place.

His interactions with the officials later continued at the Gopinatham camp, where he is said to have developed a cordial relationship with several members of the department.

Did Arjuna Harass Mariyamma After His Release?

One of the most disturbing aspects of the former staff member’s account concerns Mariyamma, who reportedly had connections with Veerappan’s family.

Mariyamma had been employed by the Forest Department at a small clinic, where she provided basic medicines and health-related assistance to people living in forest settlements. Her work involved helping residents who had limited access to medical facilities.

However, former staff members alleged that Arjuna began harassing Mariyamma after his release from prison. According to their account, he pressured her to bring the Divisional Forest Officer to him and threatened to set fire to the clinic if she failed to do so.

The threat reportedly extended to everyone inside the clinic, placing Mariyamma under immense emotional and psychological pressure.

However, former staff members alleged that Arjuna began harassing Mariyamma after his release from prison. According to their account, he pressured her to bring the Divisional Forest Officer to him and threatened to set fire to the clinic if she failed to do so.

Mariyamma’s Tragic Death At The Forest Clinic

The former staff member recalled that Mariyamma eventually found herself in a desperate situation. One day, while at the clinic, she reportedly consumed poison.

Attempts were made to take her to a hospital for treatment. However, she died on the way, according to the former staffer’s recollection.

Her death reportedly left Forest Department personnel deeply saddened, particularly those who had worked alongside her and were familiar with the difficulties she had faced.

The circumstances described by the former employee suggest that Mariyamma may have endured considerable distress before her death. However, the allegations surrounding the incident remain part of the account shared by the former staff member.

Did The DFO’s Gesture Of Compassion Create Suspicion?

The former staff member also recalled an incident during Mariyamma’s funeral rites that allegedly led to misunderstandings.

As the funeral was being conducted according to her traditions, the Divisional Forest Officer reportedly offered prayers and paid his respects. According to the former employee, the officer’s gesture was motivated by compassion and a desire to honour the deceased.

However, Arjuna allegedly interpreted the officer’s presence differently and began suspecting that there might have been a personal relationship between him and Mariyamma.

The former staffer suggested that Arjuna may have misunderstood the officer’s humane gesture. He maintained that the DFO’s intention was simply to express sympathy and respect during a difficult time.

Arjuna’s Mysterious Disappearance From Gopinatham Camp

Even after Mariyamma’s death, Arjuna reportedly continued to stay at the Forest Department camp for several months. The former staff member recalled that he interacted comfortably with the officials and was known for his ability to speak Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Arjuna was also said to have developed a close bond with the Divisional Forest Officer, whom he reportedly treated like an elder brother.

However, his stay at the camp came to an abrupt end when he suddenly disappeared.

According to the former employee, Arjuna had been released on bail and was required to report to the police station regularly to sign in. His disappearance came to light when he failed to appear for the mandatory reporting.

A search operation was subsequently launched, involving several police personnel. Despite their efforts, officials reportedly could not establish where Arjuna had gone or what had happened to him.

The former staff member said that Arjuna’s disappearance remained a mystery, with no clear explanation emerging even after the search.

Medical Students’ Forest Visit Ended In Another Tragedy

The former Forest Department employee also recalled another heartbreaking incident involving a team of medical students from Mysore Medical College.

The students had visited Gopinatham and nearby villages to provide free medical services to residents. During the visit, they were being transported across a river by boat when a young woman reportedly slipped from a rock and fell into the water.

The guide accompanying the group immediately jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue her. Despite his efforts, the young woman could not be saved.

Her body was reportedly recovered two days later.

The incident left those involved devastated and added to the emotional burden faced by Forest Department personnel working in the region.

Sathyamangalam Forest’s Unanswered Stories

The recollections shared by the former Forest Department staff member offer a glimpse into the difficult and often dangerous circumstances surrounding the Gopinatham camp during Veerappan’s era.

From the alleged harassment faced by Mariyamma and her tragic death to Arjuna’s unexplained disappearance and the loss of a medical student during a forest visit, these incidents reflect the human cost of life in the region during those turbulent years.

While several details remain unverified and unanswered, the former employee’s account brings attention to stories that have largely remained away from the public spotlight. The Sathyamangalam forests continue to hold many such memories, where personal tragedies, complex relationships and unanswered questions remain intertwined with the history of Veerappan and his family.