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Bengaluru Metro Update: Purple Line Services To Be Temporarily Disrupted on May 10 Due to Maintenance Work
BMRCL has announced a temporary disruption of Namma Metro Purple Line services on May 10 due to essential maintenance work. Train operations between Hosahalli and Cubbon Park stations will remain suspended from 7:00 am to 9:00 am.
Temporary Disruption In Namma Metro Purple Line Services
There is important information for commuters travelling on the Purple Line of Namma Metro, often regarded as the lifeline of Silicon City. Due to essential maintenance work, metro services between certain stations on the Purple Line will be temporarily disrupted on Sunday, May 10, 2026.
Metro Service Disruption Timings And Affected Stations
According to a notification issued by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), metro services will remain suspended for two hours, from 7:00 am to 9:00 am. During this period, train services between Sri Balagangadharanath Swamiji Station (Hosahalli) and Cubbon Park Metro Station on the Purple Line will be completely disrupted due to maintenance work.
Purpose Of The Maintenance Work
According to BMRCL officials, emergency and essential maintenance work is being carried out between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Sir M Visvesvaraya Metro Station. The technical maintenance is necessary to ensure passenger safety and the smooth operation of metro train services.
Metro Services Available On Other Routes
Despite the temporary disruption on a section of the Purple Line, metro services will continue to operate normally on several other routes from 7:00 am for the convenience of passengers.
Challaghatta to Vijayanagar: Train services will function as usual between these stations.
MG Road to Whitefield (Kadugodi): Metro operations in this section will remain unaffected.
Green Line: There will be no changes to services between Madavara and Silk Institute.
Yellow Line: Train services will continue to run normally between RV Road and Bommasandra.
ನೇರಳೆ ಮಾರ್ಗದಲ್ಲಿನ ಶ್ರೀ ಬಾಲಗಂಗಾಧರನಾಥ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣ - ಹೊಸಹಳ್ಳಿ ಮತ್ತು ಕಬ್ಬನ್ ಪಾರ್ಕ್ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಗಳ ನಡುವೆ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಸೇವೆ ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕ ಸ್ಥಗಿತ.
Temporary Suspension of Metro Services between Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Stn., Hosahalli and Cubbon Park Metro Stations on Purple Line. pic.twitter.com/DZ19rT4mmL
— ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) May 8, 2026
Metro Services To Resume After 9 am
The maintenance work is expected to be completed after 9:00 am, following which metro services between Hosahalli and Cubbon Park stations, as well as across the entire Purple Line, will resume normally.
BMRCL has advised passengers travelling for work or other engagements on Sunday morning to make alternative travel arrangements during the two-hour service disruption.
Passengers Requested To Cooperate During Maintenance Work
BMRCL officials said that such maintenance work is carried out periodically to ensure passenger safety and the efficient functioning of metro services. Passengers have been requested to cooperate during the temporary disruption and plan their travel accordingly.
For further information and assistance, commuters can contact metro station staff or visit the official BMRCL website.
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