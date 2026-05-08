Despite the temporary disruption on a section of the Purple Line, metro services will continue to operate normally on several other routes from 7:00 am for the convenience of passengers.

Challaghatta to Vijayanagar: Train services will function as usual between these stations.

MG Road to Whitefield (Kadugodi): Metro operations in this section will remain unaffected.

Green Line: There will be no changes to services between Madavara and Silk Institute.

Yellow Line: Train services will continue to run normally between RV Road and Bommasandra.