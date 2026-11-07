Bengaluru Metro's elevated Pink Line section will be inaugurated on November 13, with public services starting November 14. Four trains will be deployed initially, operating at eight-minute intervals during peak hours.

Bengaluru's much-awaited Namma Metro Pink Line is set to begin operations on its elevated section, improving metro connectivity in the city. Ahead of the inauguration scheduled for November 13, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has finalised the initial operating arrangements, with four trains to be deployed on the route. According to BMRCL sources, trains will operate at intervals of eight minutes during peak hours in the initial phase, while public services are scheduled to commence on November 14.

Although earlier reports suggested that trains would operate at five-minute intervals, a senior BMRCL official has reportedly confirmed that the initial frequency will be one train every eight minutes. Of the four trains, one will reportedly be kept on standby to meet emergency requirements.

Namma Metro Pink Line To Operate Every 8 Minutes During Peak Hours

Four trains will be deployed initially on the elevated section of the Namma Metro Pink Line. During peak hours, commuters can expect a train every eight minutes.

BMRCL had earlier considered operating trains at five-minute intervals. However, the corporation has decided to maintain an eight-minute frequency during the initial phase. One of the four trains assigned to the route will remain in reserve for emergencies.

Longer Turnaround Time At Terminal Stations

BMRCL officials have explained that the relatively short elevated section of the Pink Line requires additional time for trains to change direction at the terminal stations.

The turnaround time required at Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere stations is one of the reasons behind the decision to maintain an eight-minute interval between services during the initial phase.

However, there is scope to increase the frequency by deploying additional trains if passenger demand warrants it. Officials are expected to review the operating pattern based on passenger numbers and travel trends before deciding whether to reduce the interval between trains.

Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi Travel On Namma Metro Pink Line?

According to the tentative programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may travel by metro from Tavarekere to IIMB station before attending the inauguration ceremony.

The inaugural event is expected to be held at the IIMB auditorium. However, the Prime Minister's proposed metro journey is subject to confirmation of the final programme.

Namma Metro Pink Line Public Services To Begin On November 14

While the elevated section of the Pink Line is scheduled to be inaugurated on November 13, public metro services are expected to commence on November 14.

The operating hours are expected to be aligned with those of the existing Namma Metro lines. Services will initially operate with four trains, including one kept in reserve.

BMRCL may increase the number of trains in the future depending on passenger demand and travel patterns. The frequency of services could also be revised as operations progress and commuter numbers increase.