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Karnataka: KSDL Invites Innovative Technology to Prevent Sandalwood Theft, Opens Call for Solutions
Karnataka’s KSDL has invited innovative technological solutions to prevent sandalwood tree theft. The initiative includes an open call for ideas from farmers, startups, scientists, and institutions, aiming to protect sandalwood and support growers.
Call For Innovative Solutions To Prevent Sandalwood Theft
Following the government’s decision to set up a Mysore sandalwood production unit in Vijayapura, the State Government has intensified its focus on preventing sandalwood tree theft.
In this context, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil has appealed to farmers and technicians across the state to come forward if they have developed or are using effective technology to prevent sandalwood theft. He urged them to immediately contact Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) and share their innovations.
Sandalwood Theft Prevention: Government Seeks Innovative Solutions
Sharing this information, he said that sandalwood is the lifeblood of the production of Mysore Sandal Soap, which stands as a proud emblem of the State. However, the biggest challenge faced by sandalwood growers for decades has been the theft of sandalwood trees. To address this issue, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) has now gone public with an initiative.
He further said that KSDL will provide a platform for individuals and organisations that have developed advanced technology or equipment to prevent sandalwood tree theft.
Open Call For Technological Solutions To Protect Sandalwood Trees
Recognising the need for modern technology to protect sandalwood trees from theft, the government has invited innovative ideas from farmers, scientists, startups, and research institutions.
Opportunity For Technology Demonstration
The minister clarified that anyone with information about effective technology to prevent sandalwood tree theft can contact Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). They will be given an opportunity to demonstrate their technology before the organisation. If the technology is found to be suitable, KSDL will bear the entire cost of its implementation.
Felicitation For Sandalwood Growers And Protectors
KSDL has announced new awards to encourage sandalwood cultivation and protection.
Farmers to be Felicitated: Four farmers who have supplied the highest quantity of sandalwood to KSDL will be recognised and felicitated with special awards on June 4, marking the birth anniversary of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar.
Defenders to be Felicitated: Police personnel, forest department officials who have successfully apprehended sandalwood thieves, and members of the public who provide accurate information about theft cases will also be honoured on the same occasion.
Technology-Based Solution To A Decades-Old Problem
Despite strict laws to prevent the illegal harvesting of sandalwood, theft continues due to lenient punishment. This has made farmers hesitant to cultivate sandalwood. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure farmers receive not only financial benefits but also a sense of security, said MB Patil.
Financial Assistance To Sandalwood Growers
In the last three years, KSDL has procured a total of 174.5 metric tonnes of sandalwood from farmers across the State. For this, ₹6.08 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers. Through this initiative, farmers have been provided with direct market access, eliminating the involvement of middlemen.
New Boost For The Agricultural Sector
This revolutionary decision taken by KSDL for the survival and growth of sandalwood will not only bring new vitality to the industry but also strengthen the agricultural sector.
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