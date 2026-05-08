Following the government’s decision to set up a Mysore sandalwood production unit in Vijayapura, the State Government has intensified its focus on preventing sandalwood tree theft.

In this context, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil has appealed to farmers and technicians across the state to come forward if they have developed or are using effective technology to prevent sandalwood theft. He urged them to immediately contact Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) and share their innovations.