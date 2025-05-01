Ashika Ranganath visits Tirupati Thimmappa temple with her elder sister
Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath recently visited the Tirupati Tirumala Venkateswara Temple with her sister, Anusha Ranganath. She shared photos of their visit on social media, capturing the special moment.
Actress Ashika Ranganath, along with her sister Anusha Ranganath, visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, and had darshan of Thimmappa.
Ashika Ranganath shares photo after Tirumala temple visit
Ashika Ranganath wore a white, yellow, and red cotton saree with a saffron tilak on her forehead. She took a photo after visiting the Tirumala temple in Tirupati and shared it on social media.
Ashika Ranganath stands by close friend Archana Kotige during wedding celebrations
Last week, Ashika was busy celebrating her close friend Archana Kotige's wedding. She stood by her friend at every step of her special moment.
Anusha Ranganath, Ashika Ranganath’s sister, steps away from films after marriage
Ashika Ranganath's sister Anusha Ranganath is also an actress and has appeared in a few Kannada films. However, she hasn't achieved the same success as Ashika. After getting married, she stepped away from the film industry.
Ashika Ranganath is currently busy with South Indian films
Ashika Ranganath is currently busy with South Indian films. She is acting in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films and is now one of the most sought-after actresses in South India.
Ashika Ranganath stars in multiple projects, including 'Vishvambhara' and 'Sardar 2'
The actress currently has several projects, including megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Vishvambhara' and Karthi's 'Sardar 2'. Ashika Ranganath is also playing the female lead in the Kannada film 'Gathavaibhav', directed by Simple Suni.