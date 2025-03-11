Office-Ready: 8 Ashika Ranganath Saree Designs for Women

Lifestyle
Actress Ashika Ranganath is looking gorgeous in a black saree. The actress has worn this saree with a halter neck blouse. You can also choose a saree like this for the office.
A pastel pink tissue saree adorned with a silver border gives you a beautiful look. You can wear this type of saree with a bralette blouse on any special occasion.
An orange saree is the best option for festivals. You can buy a chiffon saree like the actress for the summer season. This type of saree is available in the market for under 1000.
A pink chunri print saree looks beautiful on women of every age group. An office-going girl can also wear a saree of the same pattern on any special occasion.
A white khadi saree helps to give a classic look. A pink border is given on the saree which is reducing its monotonousness. You can also wear a matching or black, pink blouse.
You can give a stunning look by wearing a dark brown saree in the office. A saree of the same pattern looks very beautiful with a sleeveless blouse.
A light green tissue saree adorned with a neon-colored border is looking very beautiful. You can also get a bold look by pairing a V-neck neon blouse with the saree.
A pink zari border looks great on a golden-colored silk saree. You can also wear a half sleeves blouse instead of a sleeveless blouse.
