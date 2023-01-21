ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC edges closer to league shield battle with 2-0 East Bengal conquest

ISL 2022-23: Matchday 16 of the competition saw East Bengal hosting Hyderabad FC, while the visitors scripted a comfortable 2-0 win to edge closer to the top spot and battle for the league shield with Mumbai City.

Defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC) cut the obligation to the top to four points following a tightly-contested 2-0 success over East Bengal (EBFC) in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Javier Siverio scored the opener in the ninth minute, and substitute Aaren D'Silva sealed the three points in the 93rd. The defending champion can reduce the gap further as its subsequent match will be versus the unbeaten Islanders, in a fixture that could determine the supreme victor of the League Shield. Eager to stay hot at Mumbai City's (MCFC's) heels, HFC got off to a flyer. Borja Herrera switched a looping cross into the box from the left of the midfield, and it fell straight onto the head of an unmarked Siverio. The striker's easing header saw the ball glide at the far post as Kamaljit was implanted in his area.

The EBFC shot-stopper was awake to deny Siverio a second goal minutes later when Hitesh Sharma's effort from inside the box came directly to the Spaniard, and Kamaljit thwarted his close-range strike. Midway through the first half, in a contest overwhelmed by the defending champion, the Torch Bearers advanced into HFC's half after a series of acceptable passes, only to mistime the assertive pass inside the box. Minutes later, Lalchungnunga's long throw from the right was headed onto the crossbar by Suhair VP.

Less than ten minutes from half-time, Bartholomew Ogbeche skated a pass directly to Siverio, who laid it off for an oncoming Rakip. The defender penetrated the box and propelled another hold out of Kamaljit from a tight angle as HFC went into half-time with a limited benefit. Rakip's foremost club start lasted only 45 minutes, as Jerry Lalrinzuala replaced the defender for the second half. Four minutes later, Mohammad Yasir's cut clearance passed the ball to Cleiton Silva in front of the goal, but the Brazilian could not keep his measure on target.

In the 66th, a well-worked HFC corner was removed, but only as far as Ogbeche, who risked an overhead kick, but saw his exertion go wide. Moments later, at the other end, Silva bested Odei Onaindia but failed to get past the outstretched foot of Gurmeet Singh with his goal-bound shot.

In the third minute of the stoppage time, a bold back heel from Ogbeche allowed D'Silva to have a run at goal from a tight angle. The substitute kept his stillness and planted it past Kamaljit to seal the triumph. As the title race intensifies, the defending champion will go into its break four points behind MCFC, with its next fixture versus the league leaders on February 4.

