Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC edges closer to league shield battle with 2-0 East Bengal conquest

    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    ISL 2022-23: Matchday 16 of the competition saw East Bengal hosting Hyderabad FC, while the visitors scripted a comfortable 2-0 win to edge closer to the top spot and battle for the league shield with Mumbai City.

    Image credit: FSDL

    Defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC) cut the obligation to the top to four points following a tightly-contested 2-0 success over East Bengal (EBFC) in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Javier Siverio scored the opener in the ninth minute, and substitute Aaren D'Silva sealed the three points in the 93rd. The defending champion can reduce the gap further as its subsequent match will be versus the unbeaten Islanders, in a fixture that could determine the supreme victor of the League Shield.

    Eager to stay hot at Mumbai City's (MCFC's) heels, HFC got off to a flyer. Borja Herrera switched a looping cross into the box from the left of the midfield, and it fell straight onto the head of an unmarked Siverio. The striker's easing header saw the ball glide at the far post as Kamaljit was implanted in his area.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: FSDL

    The EBFC shot-stopper was awake to deny Siverio a second goal minutes later when Hitesh Sharma's effort from inside the box came directly to the Spaniard, and Kamaljit thwarted his close-range strike. Midway through the first half, in a contest overwhelmed by the defending champion, the Torch Bearers advanced into HFC's half after a series of acceptable passes, only to mistime the assertive pass inside the box. Minutes later, Lalchungnunga's long throw from the right was headed onto the crossbar by Suhair VP.

    Image credit: FSDL

    Less than ten minutes from half-time, Bartholomew Ogbeche skated a pass directly to Siverio, who laid it off for an oncoming Rakip. The defender penetrated the box and propelled another hold out of Kamaljit from a tight angle as HFC went into half-time with a limited benefit. Rakip's foremost club start lasted only 45 minutes, as Jerry Lalrinzuala replaced the defender for the second half. Four minutes later, Mohammad Yasir's cut clearance passed the ball to Cleiton Silva in front of the goal, but the Brazilian could not keep his measure on target.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Chennayin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan clash with desperation to take full 3 points

    Image credit: FSDL

    In the 66th, a well-worked HFC corner was removed, but only as far as Ogbeche, who risked an overhead kick, but saw his exertion go wide. Moments later, at the other end, Silva bested Odei Onaindia but failed to get past the outstretched foot of Gurmeet Singh with his goal-bound shot.

    Image credit: FSDL

    In the third minute of the stoppage time, a bold back heel from Ogbeche allowed D'Silva to have a run at goal from a tight angle. The substitute kept his stillness and planted it past Kamaljit to seal the triumph. As the title race intensifies, the defending champion will go into its break four points behind MCFC, with its next fixture versus the league leaders on February 4.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23: 'One player who can replace El Khayati in another position is Anirudh Thapa' - Thomas Brdaric

    Image credit: FSDL

    EBFC has been dealt a blow in its playoff race. The Torch Bearers are still in ninth place, eight points off the last playoff berth, which its next opponent, FC Goa (FCG), currently occupies.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, CFC vs ATKMB: Chennayin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan clash with desperation to take full 3 points-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Chennayin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan clash with desperation to take full 3 points

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, CFC-ATKMB: One player who can replace El Khayati in another position is Anirudh Thapa - Chennaiyin FC Thomas Brdaric-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'One player who can replace El Khayati in another position is Anirudh Thapa' - Thomas Brdaric

    football indian super league 2022-23: Can Mumbai City become 'invincibles'? Head coach Des Buckingham answers-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Can Mumbai City become 'invincibles'? Head coach Des Buckingham answers

    football ISL 2022-23: League Shield and playoffs stake in focus as East Bengal FC hosts Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: League Shield and playoffs stake in focus as East Bengal FC hosts Hyderabad FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with a commanding outing against NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with a commanding outing against NorthEast United FC

    Recent Stories

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI: Wrestlers call off protest as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urges to step down-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI: Wrestlers call off protest as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urges to step down

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, CFC vs ATKMB: Chennayin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan clash with desperation to take full 3 points-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Chennayin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan clash with desperation to take full 3 points

    Republic Day 2023: Agniveers to be part of Naval marching contingent at parade?

    Republic Day 2023: Agniveers to be part of Naval marching contingent at parade?

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Raipur/2nd ODI preview: India considers bowling option between Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik against New Zealand ahead of Raipur debut-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: India considers bowling option between Thakur and Malik ahead of Raipur debut

    A glance at the unexpected health benefits of coffee

    A glance at the unexpected health benefits of coffee

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon