ISL 2022-23: 'One player who can replace El Khayati in another position is Anirudh Thapa' - Thomas Brdaric

ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC will host ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday. Ahead of the same, CFC boss Thomas Brdaric has asserted that he would need a replacement for Abdenasser El Khayati, while Anirudh Thapa is the ideal one.

Record former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa on Friday expressed the team's desire to claim total points in their remaining four home games to secure a playoffs berth in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL). Currently placed eighth on the standings with 16 points, Chennaiyin is just four points behind sixth-placed FC Goa (FCG). The team will be playing four of its remaining seven games in front of the home fans, with the first scheduled on Saturday versus ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

"It's important to be at the Top-6. I think those [four contests at home] will be crucial because if we grab all the points at home, it will be a plus point for us. Playing away against Goa and Bengaluru will be difficult because they are also in the race and won't let it go," team captain Anirudh Thapa told the media during the pre-match presser.

Chennaiyin has dominated its opponents in its recent matches, including draws versus Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and defending champion Hyderabad Fc (HFC) in its last two games, but has yet to manage to lift all three points. With the focus on the subsequent contest, Thapa said that his side would look to score more and defend better rather than just playing well or keeping the ball.

The star of the season Abdenasser El Khayati, who has seven goals to his name from as many games, returned from the injury earlier this week. However, CFC head coach Thomas Brdaric informed that the Dutchman would require more time to retrieve match fitness. He further heaped commendations on Thapa, saying the 25-year-old Indian could play El Khayati's role.

"We have to look for some replacement for him [El Khayati], and one player who can replace him in another position is Anirudh Thapa. He is a box-to-box player with other abilities like Nasser and has almost played a little more above his position," Brdaric declared. Adding to the coach, Thapa reflected on his new role: "When I started playing, I played as No. 8. I have played in different positions, but not for a long time."

"It is my first time playing as No. 10 for a complete season. I'm learning a lot about how to handle that position and how I can help the team. I can deliver more in terms of goals and assists. Hopefully, I will prove myself in the coming matches," noted Thapa.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed ATKMB has travelled to Chennai on the back of a loss against former champion Mumbai City (MCFC) at home. Although Chennaiyin beat Mariners in its opening meeting of the season, Brdaric feels Juan Ferrando's men will pose a challenge for the home side.

"I'm unhappy with the results [in the last few matches]. Some people appreciate our game and style, but I need more. I'm here to fight for titles. We try to go maximum against all the opponents we face. Tomorrow is a big challenge. Fernando is a young and ambitious coach. They have some qualities, and we have analysed them. They will try to beat us. In the first match, we have already shown that we can implement some critical things," Brdaric concluded.