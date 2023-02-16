ISL 2022-23: FC Goa look to seize playoffs advantage as they face Chennaiyin FC in a must-win encounter

FC Goa will have the opportunity to set the pace in the playoffs tussle for the upcoming Matchweek if they collect all points against Chennaiyin FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23.

Five teams are currently battling for the remaining four playoff slots, and a win for FC Goa would put them ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan and perhaps Bengaluru FC by four points. The Marina Machans are no longer in the running to make the playoffs, but they still want to hold onto the eighth spot.

FC Goa has won six and lost three of their nine home games in the Hero ISL this year. The third setback occurred this past weekend when Carlos Pena's team lost to Mumbai City FC in a game that saw eight goals scored.

When they take on the Marina Machans, Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Sadaoui hope to increase the number of goals and assists on their respective stat sheets. Guarrotxena leads the team in goals scored with 10, and Sadaoui is right behind him with three goals and three assists in FC Goa's last five Hero ISL games.

“The new format has increased competitiveness. With the two additional playoff spots, more teams want to fight for it. It is very good for the league”, said Carlos Pena. “There are four teams that can finish in any position, and that, for the fans, is amazing. When it comes to us, we need to focus on ourselves. We don’t have to think about any other result. We only need to focus on the game against Chennaiyin as of now,” he added.

With 11 points from nine away games this season, Chennaiyin FC has the fourth-best away record in the league. If they can win all three games against the Gaurs, they might be the third-best team in that regard.

Before this match, head coach Thomas Brdaric will be extremely concerned about the availability of Petar Sliskovic and Abdenasser El Khayati. Due to an injury, Sliskovic missed the most recent game, and El Khayati left the game in the first half, holding his hamstring.

“We should be positive. From the beginning of the season, we have had our approaches and ideas in place and we are pushing through. The players have my full support, but they must deliver on the pitch”, said Brdaric. “My aim for the players is for them to be serious and professional. Every player in training sessions must show me that they want to play”, he added.

The two sides have locked horns on 22 occasions in the Hero ISL. FC Goa have won 12 games, while Chennaiyin FC have emerged on top in eight. Only two games have ended in draws. The Gaurs won the reverse fixture 2-0 earlier this season.