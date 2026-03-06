Maharashtra's 2025-26 Economic Survey presents a mixed environmental scenario. While conservation efforts have increased tree cover and wildlife populations, the state's natural forests are shrinking, and major rivers in Mumbai and Pune remain severely polluted due to untreated sewage and rapid urbanisation.

The survey, presented in the state legislature, points out that conservation efforts and social forestry projects have helped raise greenery in some areas. Nevertheless, forest degradation, fast urban growth, and inadequate sewage treatment are putting pressure on the local ecosystems.

Forest Area and Tree Cover

The total forest area in Maharashtra is currently 50,859 square kilometres, which is about 16.5 percent of the state’s total geographical area of 307,713 square kilometres This is significantly below the 33 percent target set by the National Forest Policy. Compared to 2021, the forest area has decreased by 54.47 square kilometres. Experts clarify that “forest area” and “tree cover” are different. Forests refer to officially designated lands, which may include degraded areas or wetlands, while tree cover refers to smaller patches such as plantations, roadside trees, or trees at the edges of farms.

Despite this, Maharashtra has the highest tree cover outside forests in India, covering 14,525 square kilometres, which is 4.7 percent of the state’s area, as reported in the India State of Forest Report 2023. This has been steadily increasing over the past ten years because of urban greening and social forestry efforts. However, analysts caution that increased tree cover cannot fully replace natural forests, which are more diverse, store more carbon, and support overall ecological health.

Environmental Pressures

The survey also notes the condition of forests: 19.4 percent are very dense, 42.4 percent are moderately dense, and 38.2 percent are open. Environmental pressures like industrialization, urban expansion, and deforestation are linked to climate changes such as rising temperatures and shifting rainfall patterns.

There are some positive signs. Maharashtra has 315.09 square kilometres of mangroves, accounting for around 6.3 percent of India’s total. Also, 11,548 hectares have been declared reserved forests. Wildlife conservation has improved, with tiger numbers increasing from 312 in 2018 to 444 in 2022.

River Pollution

However, river pollution remains a serious issue. The Mithi river in Mumbai and the Mula-Mutha river in Pune continue to show extremely high levels of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and faecal coliform, mainly due to untreated sewage. In 2025-26, only about half of the state’s wastewater was treated, although solid waste management was better, with 81.8 percent of waste being treated.

Programmes such as the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyaan, involving over 27,000 gram panchayats, aim to raise awareness and expand green cover. Yet, the survey concludes that while tree planting and wildlife conservation show progress, rapid urbanisation and economic growth continue to present serious environmental challenges for Maharashtra.

