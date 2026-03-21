1 11 Image Credit : nasa

Incredible Secrets of the Solar System

The solar system is a wild place, full of incredible physics and geological quirks. What we learn in school about the order of planets is very different from what actually happens out there. For instance, Venus is hotter than Mercury, and its surface is a volcanic hellscape. Scientists believe it 'rains diamonds' in the atmospheres of Neptune and Uranus, the 'ice giants'. According to NASA's solar system exploration records, the Sun alone contains 99.8% of the total mass of the solar system. These 10 facts show just how dynamic our universe is, way beyond any textbook.