After a year-long job hunt filled with 'ageism and disillusionment', a senior techie laid off from Adobe is starting a new chapter. He's now working as a school bus driver in his local district.

Layoffs in the tech world have become a harsh reality. It's especially painful when a company lets you go after you've given them years of your life. This is exactly what happened to James Strawn, a senior software quality engineer with over 25 years of experience at Adobe.

After being laid off and spending more than a year looking for a new job, he has started a completely new life as a school bus driver.

James Strawn lost his job in June 2023. After a year of struggle and facing difficulties in his job search, he decided to become a school bus driver in his own district. He shared his journey in a candid LinkedIn post.

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“After over a year of searching, dealing with a lot of ageism and just feeling let down by the high-tech industry, I'm starting my next chapter. Starting next week, I will be a school bus driver for my local school district,” James wrote. He added that while the pay is much lower than his previous career, he is enjoying the work. He also mentioned that the children and his new colleagues are wonderful.

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He also had a sharp message for the companies and recruiters who ignored his applications. “To all the companies that ghosted me and the recruiters who wouldn't even give me an interview... I just hope this industry becomes human again.”

James now works as a school bus driver for Colorado District 38. In an age where even highly qualified and experienced people are struggling to find jobs, his story has sparked a huge conversation on social media. Many users commented that the corporate world is losing out on incredible talent.