A Pakistani man has been arrested in Kuwait for pretending to be a cop and cheating foreign women. The man, who is actually a tailor, used a fake police uniform he stitched himself and a bogus Colonel's badge to target women from Arab and Asian countries.

Kuwait City: Authorities in Kuwait have arrested a 45-year-old Pakistani man for posing as a senior official from the Ministry of Interior and scamming foreign women. His main targets were women from various Arab and Asian countries.

The man, who worked as a tailor, would trick his victims by promising to speed up their official paperwork. To make his act believable, he had mastered the local Kuwaiti dialect and would often meet his targets wearing a police uniform. Investigations revealed that he had stitched the uniform himself and even used a fake badge and insignia to pass himself off as a Colonel.

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Detectives from the General Department of Residence Affairs Investigations arrested the man at his home after getting a warrant from the Public Prosecution. During a search of his house, the police team seized the fake uniform, bogus insignia, and a fake badge of the General Directorate of Control and Inspection.

During questioning, the man confessed to the crime. Legal proceedings against him are now underway. The authorities are also working to identify other people who may have been victims of his scam.

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