Baloch activist Aomar Karim joined the London Kashmir Million March, calling for unity among Baloch, Kashmiri, and Pashtun communities to raise their voices against human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan.

Baloch political and human rights activist Aomar Karim joined the London Kashmir Million March on Sunday, calling for greater unity among Baloch, Kashmiri and Pashtun communities to raise their voices against human rights violations in Pakistan.

According to a release, the march, which proceeded from UK Parliament Square to the Pakistani High Commission in London, saw hundreds of protesters calling for an end to the human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and demanding the release of political activists.

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Condemnation of Activist Arrests

During the demonstration, Karim condemned the arrest of Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir, describing the detention of Kashmiri activists as an attack on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Karim also highlighted the human rights situation in Balochistan by carrying a banner demanding the release of leaders and members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). The banner featured Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shah Jee, who have been sentenced to life imprisonment, as well as Bebow Baloch, Bebarg Zehri and Gulzadi Baloch, who remain in detention.

'Our Pain is the Same': A Call for Unity

Addressing the gathering, Karim said the struggles of the Baloch and Kashmiri people were interconnected. "Our pain is the same, and our enemy is the same. We must stand together and raise our voices against Pakistan's human rights violations in both Balochistan and Kashmir," he said.

He urged Baloch, Kashmiri and Pashtun communities to strengthen cooperation and continue highlighting their concerns on international platforms, saying a united voice would help build greater pressure for justice and accountability. The march was also attended by members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), alongside Kashmiri activists. Protesters called for the release of political prisoners, respect for fundamental freedoms and an end to alleged human rights abuses.

Karim said such demonstrations provide an important platform for communities affected by conflict and repression to express solidarity. "Whether it is Balochistan, PoJK or the Pashtun regions, our demand is the same - respect for human rights, justice and freedom. We should support one another and ensure the international community hears our voices," he added.

Appeal to the International Community

The march concluded outside the Pakistani High Commission in London, where demonstrators called on the international community to increase pressure on Pakistan over alleged human rights violations and the detention of political activists. (ANI)